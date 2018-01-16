search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka to Goa: We didn’t rob you of Mahadayi water

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAUSHAD BIJAPUR AND VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Jan 16, 2018, 2:33 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 2:47 am IST
MB Patil clarified to the media that the govt halted work on Mahadayi as soon as the SC ordered a freeze in August 2017.
Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil at Mahadayi project site at Kankumbi, 50 km from Belagavi, on Monday
 Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil at Mahadayi project site at Kankumbi, 50 km from Belagavi, on Monday

BELAGAVI/ HUBBALLI: The row over sharing water of the river Mahadayi could well turn into a poll-eve powder keg with farmers in north Karnataka launching a political outfit, Janasamanyara Paksha, with a vow to complete the Kalasa-Banduri project within a month, and the Goa government filing a summary of arguments at the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal, New Delhi, on alleged diversion of the river by Karnataka, on Monday. 

Water Resources minister M.B. Patil clarified to the media that the state government halted work on Mahadayi project at Kankumbi as soon as the Supreme Court ordered a freeze in August 2017. 

 

During a visit to the project site at Kankumbi, Mr Patil accused BJP leaders, including party president Amit Shah and state unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa, of resorting to drama and political gimmicks in order to divert people's attention after failing to get Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to the negotiations' table. 

“We have built two check-walls that prevent us (state government) from diverting water from Mahadayi through Kalasa nala to Malaprabha basin. Let any expert committee from CWC check the site at Kankumbi to verify these facts. We will expose all lies of the Goa government and BJP leaders on Mahadayi before the Tribunal when the case comes up for hearing in February," he added. 

Tags: mahadayi river dispute
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

MB Patil on Mahadayi row: 193 TMC enters sea so why not give water?
Mahadayi river row: Farmers turn politicos


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

We share more genetic similarities with our friends than strangers: Study

The findings revealed that the genetic similarities could partly be because of what is known as "social homophily". (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The 'lazy girl workout' is the perfect recipe for health

A low-intensity cardio workout is just as important to keep you fit can be as essential at keeping you fit as a high-intensity workout.
 

Drugged up driver crashes car into second story of building

The car appeared stuck through the second story of a dental office. (Photo: Twitter/@OCFA_PIO)
 

Here's how you can fix the WhatsApp ‘obsolete’ error

The app also claims that the user is on a beta testing program and offers the user an option to leave the program.
 

Store owner travels 850 kms to attack woman who complained about slow service

The woman also received threatening messages from him (Photo: YouTube)
 

6 tips to reduce your child's sugar intake

Tips to reduce your child's sugar intake. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CJI forms constitution bench for major issues, 4 rebelling judges not named

5-judge bench will hear major cases such as those challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act and its 2013 judgement re-criminalising gay sex between consenting adults. (Photo: File)

Future of learning: A mass revolution is brewing, says Nandan Nilekani

Chairman of Ekstep Foundation and Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys Nandan Nilekani speaks on ‘Micro is the New Mega: Lifelong Learning in a VUCA World in Bengaluru on Monday (Photo:DC)

Gravediggers’ plight in Bengaluru: No pay for 8 years, no ration cards

Gravediggers houses are in a dilapidated state and they do not have ration cards to take care of their nutrition needs.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation set to overhaul old buses at Rs 30 crore

The 6,400 buses run by the corporation, more than 1,000 buses need such an overhaul.

Bengaluru: Fare cut! Volvos getting 20 thousand more riders

Volvo buses to Whitefield, Mahadevapura and surrounding areas are making profits now
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham