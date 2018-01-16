search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Judge Loya’s death case: Congress seeks probe monitored by court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 16, 2018, 12:46 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 2:42 am IST
The Congress leader read out Anuj Loya’s statements made two years ago at the time of his death.
File photo of special CBI judge B H Loya. (Photo: Facebook)
 File photo of special CBI judge B H Loya. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Denying that it is politicising the issue of Judge B.H. Loya’s death, the Congress on Monday demanded a court-monitored inquiry into it, saying the matter relates to a vital organ of Indian democracy.

“Nobody is suggesting that the Congress party will be appointing a commission of inquiry. The whole argument that the party is politicising the matter is false. We as a responsible stakeholder of Indian democracy, as a party are asking for an inquiry. The country wants a court-monitored independent inquiry,” said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

 

“My comments have nothing to do with the so-called Supreme Court imbroglio. I think every citizen in this country and every political party is independently entitled to ask for a fair and comprehensive inquiry into his death.”

Singhvi also said: “If a matter impinges on a vital organ of Indian democracy, then the demand for an inquiry is a demand by responsible stakeholders, and is not dependent on whether a family member wants it or not.” This comes a day after Loya’s son Anuj said his family had no suspicions now regarding the death. 

The Congress leader read out Anuj Loya’s statements made two years ago at the time of his death and the statements of the judge’s father and two sisters raising suspicion over his death. “This whole argument that there is a politicisation is false,” he said. Singhvi said an independent, time-bound probe is necessary to bring out the truth in the case and the contradicting statements made by Loya’s family two years ago and now are also reasons enough for it. 

Tags: judge loya death
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




