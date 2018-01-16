search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Israel, India sign 9 deals as Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi hold talks

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 16, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 2:41 am IST
India and Israel have built close ties over the years, largely centered on arms purchases, away from the public eye.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday centred on cooperation in several fields including the critical defence sector with inside sources indicating that the $500 million Spike anti-missile deal junked by India may still be alive. However, while talks included anti-terror efforts, cyber security, agriculture and trade, Israel is understood to have strongly raised the recent decision by Delhi to vote in favour of a UN resolution opposing the decision of the US to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, although both sides concluded that the "relationship was much larger than any single issue", 

The biggest takeaway could now be that India and Israel will begin work on a free trade pact that Israel has been pushing for. Also, in the first such move, Israel has given initial approval for Indian energy companies to explore oil and gas in the eastern Mediterranean, officials said. 

 

India and Israel have built close ties over the years, largely centered on arms purchases, away from the public eye. But PM Modi, who has long admired Israel for its tough approach to terrorism, "invited Israeli companies to take advantage of the liberalised FDI regime to make more in India with our companies", clearly indicating that India was interested in not just buying Israeli weapons off the shelf but also to acquire these technologies so that Indian companies can also co-manufacture it. “We have had diplomatic relations for 25 years, but something different is happening now," Netanyahu said soon after the two sides signed nine agreements covering cooperation in cyber security, space and oil and gas exploration.

Netanyahu, who said he saw a "kindred spirit" in Modi in terms of getting things done, pushed for a free trade pact with Asia's third largest economy during the talks on Monday.     

Tags: benjamin netanyahu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

We share more genetic similarities with our friends than strangers: Study

The findings revealed that the genetic similarities could partly be because of what is known as "social homophily". (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The 'lazy girl workout' is the perfect recipe for health

A low-intensity cardio workout is just as important to keep you fit can be as essential at keeping you fit as a high-intensity workout.
 

Drugged up driver crashes car into second story of building

The car appeared stuck through the second story of a dental office. (Photo: Twitter/@OCFA_PIO)
 

Here's how you can fix the WhatsApp ‘obsolete’ error

The app also claims that the user is on a beta testing program and offers the user an option to leave the program.
 

Store owner travels 850 kms to attack woman who complained about slow service

The woman also received threatening messages from him (Photo: YouTube)
 

6 tips to reduce your child's sugar intake

Tips to reduce your child's sugar intake. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CJI forms constitution bench for major issues, 4 rebelling judges not named

5-judge bench will hear major cases such as those challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act and its 2013 judgement re-criminalising gay sex between consenting adults. (Photo: File)

Future of learning: A mass revolution is brewing, says Nandan Nilekani

Chairman of Ekstep Foundation and Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys Nandan Nilekani speaks on ‘Micro is the New Mega: Lifelong Learning in a VUCA World in Bengaluru on Monday (Photo:DC)

Gravediggers’ plight in Bengaluru: No pay for 8 years, no ration cards

Gravediggers houses are in a dilapidated state and they do not have ration cards to take care of their nutrition needs.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation set to overhaul old buses at Rs 30 crore

The 6,400 buses run by the corporation, more than 1,000 buses need such an overhaul.

Bengaluru: Fare cut! Volvos getting 20 thousand more riders

Volvo buses to Whitefield, Mahadevapura and surrounding areas are making profits now
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham