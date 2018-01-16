search on deccanchronicle.com
Despite CBFC clearance, Haryana bans release of 'Padmaavat'

PTI
Published Jan 16, 2018, 4:23 pm IST
Updated Jan 16, 2018, 5:29 pm IST
The film had faced stiff opposition from various quarters in Haryana.
Padmaavat is set for release on January 25. (Photo: File)
 Padmaavat is set for release on January 25. (Photo: File)

Chandigarh: The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana has banned the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film 'Padmaavat' in the state, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

"Film Padmavati/Padmavat banned in Haryana," the senior minister tweeted.

 

The film had faced stiff opposition from various quarters in Haryana.

Vij had earlier said that he would not allow screening of the movie in the state. He alleged that Bhansali had wrongly presented historical facts in the movie to "defame" the image of  'Rani Padmavati' and this had hurt the sentiments of lakhs of people.

"Rani Padmavati is the symbol of Indian women's pride. The character assassination of Padmavati will not be tolerated at any level," he had said.

Also Read: Padmaavat: Karni Sena vandalises MP school for playing Ghoomar song, 1 injured

The film, mired in controversy over its plot line, was given a go-ahead by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had asked the makers to change the title from 'Padmavati' to 'Padmaavat' and suggested some other modifications.

The film is set for release on January 25.

