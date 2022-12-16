  
Nation Current Affairs 15 Dec 2022 SC red flags Hafeezp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC red flags Hafeezpet land litigant's moves

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Dec 16, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2022, 7:49 am IST
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

HYDERABAD:  The Supreme Court has recently red-flagged the efforts of litigants on prime parcels of Hafeezpet land allegedly to hoodwink the judiciary by mentioning matters before different benches though they were arising out of  the same order.

The apex court took a serious view of this practice and sought a clarification from the Secretary General of the SC Registry as to “why different matters arising out of the same order are being listed by the Registry before different benches.”

The bench comprising Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice B.V. Nagarathna further said that it was difficult to understand as to why, “when the present matter was listed before Justice S. Abdul Nazeer earlier, the same is listed before us specifically when the Bench consisting of Justice Nazeer and Justice V. Ramasubramanian is available.”

Official sources told Deccan Chronicle that the Telangana government and the Wakf Board had challenged a High Court order that had directed the revenue authorities to mutate 50 acres in Survey No. 80 of Hafeezpet to different individuals and companies including Sai Pawan Estates Pvt Ltd, owned by “Goldstone” Prasad’s (Dr P.S. Prasad’s) brother P. Parthasarathy.

The beneficiaries of the order also included Praveen Rao, who was kidnapped by former AP minister Bhooma Akhilapriya some time ago.

The special leave petitions were listed before a bench comprising Justice Nazeer and Justice Ramasubramanian. Meanwhile, another party, S.J. Yeshwanth, filed an SLP against the Goldstone group company claiming ownership of the same land. The SC tagged this case along with other cases that had earlier came up before the Justice Nazeer bench.

“Justice Ramasubramanian had dealt with CS 14 lands of which Hafeezpet is also a part. He made certain critical observations and gave rulings in these cases while he was in High Court here,” a revenue official pointed out.

Significantly, the Goldstone group company was mentioned before the Bench comprising Justice Gavai and justice Nagarathna when other cases were pending with the Bench which included Justice Ramasubramanian. This led to the Justice Gavai-led Bench seeking clarification from the Secretary General.

...
Tags: supreme court, hafeezpet land, hafeezpet land dispute, justice b.v. nagarathna, b.r. gavai, bhooma akhilapriya
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 16 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Governor examines one of the projects — the Internet of Things (IoT) based military assistance and surveillance system. — By Arrangement

36 Army Officers graduate from MCEME

The court observed that not only was he a witness to the crime, the petitioner was also a conspirator of the brutal killing. — Representational image/DC

HC dismisses bail petition in honour killing case

The child is in custody of Prajwala Rescue Home. — Representational Image/DC

Plea seeking custody of girl in rescue home rejected

Telangana High Court (DC)

HC issues notice to officials in Congress 'war room' case



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, China see frequent face-offs along the border

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen MM Naravane, arrives to review the security situation and operational preparedness and interect with troops in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang in April 2019. (PTI file photo)

Opposition pushes government over Tawang clash debate

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed an uproar after the Chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

'Jo piyega woh marega': Bihar CM after hooch tragedy toll rises

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was not his personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state. (Photo: PTI)

Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM; PM Modi to attend

Gujarat Chief Minister-designate Bhupendra Patel during a meeting of newly-elected BJP MLAs, at BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil and senior party leader BS Yediyurappa are also seen. (PTI Photo)

KCR, 2000 leaders in 'Chalo Delhi' mode to perform special yagam

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reached Delhi to participate in the two-day Rajashyamala Yagam (Twitter/@trspartyonline)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->