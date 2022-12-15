  
Nation Current Affairs 15 Dec 2022 Repeated disruptions ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Repeated disruptions in RS over issues including alleged misuse of probe agencies

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 15, 2022, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2022, 1:03 pm IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Thursday as opposition members created uproar after the chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues. (PTI)
 Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Thursday as opposition members created uproar after the chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues. (PTI)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Thursday as opposition members created uproar after the chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues including on alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government.

The House witnessed two back-to-back adjournments of 15 minutes each.

Soon after laying of papers, opposition members sought clarifications on why their adjournment notices were not taken up and demanded discussions on various issues.

This led to uproar following which Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes first and then again for another 15 minutes when the House met.

While opposition members created uproar over not being allowed discussion on issues raised by them, BJP members were also on their feet raising the issue of the Bihar hooch tragedy.

Seven opposition members had given adjournment notices under Rule 267 for discussing various issues of importance, which were not allowed by the chair.

As the deputy chairman urged members to allow the Zero Hour to function, members raised strong objections leading to disruption of the proceedings.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Indo-China conflict, besides other issues like the alleged misuse of probe agencies, interference of the government in appointment in higher judiciary, concerns of farmers and other issues. 

...
Tags: opposition uproar in rajya sabha, adjournment motion
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The main bridge across Papagni River in Kamalapuram area, connecting Kadapa with Anantapur, had collapsed due to heavy floods way back in 2001. (Representational image)

Traffic disrupted between Kadapa, Tadipatri

Irrigation department has completed the formalities of inviting tenders for restoration of the Annamayya project across Cheyyeru (Photo: Twitter)

Tenders to restore Annamayya project

The Congress-led Opposition staged a walkout from Lok Sabha on Thursday (PTI)

Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha over petrol price hike

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and others during the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi Statue at the United Nations headquarters, in New York (PTI Photo)

EAM Jaishankar discusses India's G20 Presidency with UN chief Guterres



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue in UN

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in a meeting with United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Csaba Kőrösi, in New York, USA. (PTI Photo)

MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria being taken for detention. (ANI)

EAM Jaishankar discusses India's G20 Presidency with UN chief Guterres

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and others during the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi Statue at the United Nations headquarters, in New York (PTI Photo)

Home Secretary to chair meeting on Delhi Airport rush

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla (ANI file image)

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and others during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->