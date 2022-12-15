  
Nation, Current Affairs

Power cables to go fully underground by March next in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K.M.P. PATNAIK
Published Dec 15, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
At present, 11kv and 33kv lines have gone underground. The towers carrying high voltage wires would remain as it is for some more time. (Representational Image/PTI)
Visakhapatnam: Vizag city is tipped to become ‘electrical poles-free’ when the work on laying the underground power cable network is completed by March next.

The project is being developed by APEPDCL with an outlay of Rs 720crore, of which the World Bank would fund 70 per cent and the state government 30 per cent.

“Some 80 per cent of the work is done and the remaining would be completed by March,’’ said executive engineer of the project Sri Devi.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Sri Devi said most parts of the city are already getting power via underground cables. Work was going on in parts of MVP Colony, the biggest residential colony in AP, and some other areas.

The city’s appearance would change after the poles are removed. So far, 959 poles have been removed. The street lamps would be taken care of by the GVMC. At present, 11kv and 33kv lines have gone underground. The towers carrying high voltage wires would remain as it is for some more time.

The agreements and contracts were signed in 2016 and the project had been proposed to be completed in 18 months. There were many hindrances including the Covid-19 that delayed the works, Sri Devi said.

The project had been divided into four packages. One was taken up by L&T, two by Vijay Electricals and another by Jackson Electricals. L&T has completed its work as per schedule but the other two contractors went slow. “The work is going on smoothly now,” the EE said.

After the project is completed, transmission and distribution losses could be cut down by half per cent. AP’s present transmission losses are six per cent, the lowest in the country, she said.

Explaining the other advantages of removing overhead electricity wires, the engineer said the city can turn green by growing trees. There would be no need for pruning or cutting trees as was being done in the past to secure the power lines during rainy seasons, Sri Devi added.

Tags: electric poles, underground power cables
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


