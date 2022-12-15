  
Plea in SC to expedite division of assets between AP, TS

Published Dec 15, 2022, 12:50 am IST
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has moved the Supreme Court seeking that the apex court direct Centre to expedite division of assets and liabilities between residuary AP and Telangana as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. AP pointed out in its plea that even as erstwhile Andhra Pradesh got bifurcated to form the new state of Telangana way back in June 2014, apportionment of assets and liabilities under the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act has not been done so far despite repeated efforts by the AP government.

The plea underlined that assets and liabilities specified in Schedule IX having 91 institutions and Schedule X having 142 institutions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and another 12 institutions have been apportioned between the two states.

Non-division of these assets valued at ₹1,42,601 crore is only benefitting Telangana, as 91 per cent of these assets were situated in Hyderabad, the erstwhile capital city of AP, which is now the capital of Telangana.

The AP government listed in its plea how resources of erstwhile AP had mostly been invested for developing infrastructure in and around Hyderabad. The value of Schedule IX institutions is estimated to be ₹24,018.53 crore. Of these, assets worth ₹22,556.45 crore (93.9 per cent) are located in Telangana. The value of Schedule X institutions is ₹34,642 crore and assets worth ₹30,530.86 crore (88 per cent) are located in Telangana. The remaining 12 institutions are valued at ₹1,759 crore and they are all located in Telangana.

AP contended that non-apportionment of these assets has led to several issues, which have adversely affected the residuary state and violated the fundamental and other constitutional rights of AP people. Nearly 1,59,096 employees working in these institutions since 2014 are facing adverse conditions. Those employees who have retired from these institutions have not even got their terminal benefits.

Moreover, all these institutions perform a series of activities. Non-division of their assets between AP and TS in affecting the very functioning of these institutions and having an adverse impact on people.

Andhra Pradesh has asked Supreme Court to declare that Telangana’s inaction on division of assets is violating the fundamental rights of the people in AP.

 

