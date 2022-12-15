Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha over petrol price hike

New Delhi: The Congress-led Opposition staged a walkout from Lok Sabha on Thursday after they were not satisfied with the response by Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the petrol price hike.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed uproar after the chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues including on alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government. The Opposition parties also raised other issues such as the clash between Indian and Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.