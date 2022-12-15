  
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-China issue

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 15, 2022, 10:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2022, 10:23 pm IST
The Rajya Sabha also witnessed an uproar after the Chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)
NEW DELHI: Upping the pressure on the government to provide more information on the border clash at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, the Opposition on Thursday continued to demand a detailed discussion
on the issue. Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the "grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh”.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed an uproar after the Chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues. The Opposition parties in the Upper House sought a discussion on a clash between Indian and Chines troops in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

The Opposition members have expressed dissatisfaction with the information provided by the government on the December 9 clash between Indian soldiers and the Chinese Army.

“I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely -- That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the grave situation at the border with China in the
Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh,” Mr Tewari wrote to the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha. In his letter, he raised several questions regarding the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and the face-off in Yangtse between the Indian and Chinese armies.

Mr Tewari later said outside Parliament that India was facing a bigger threat from China than Pakistan at present and the external affairs minister should highlight the violations of treaties by China at every platform.

The Congress-led Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha walked out of the House as they were not satisfied with the reply of petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the petrol price hike.

Responding to the question of Congress MP Muralidharan from Kerala, Mr Puri said fuel prices were increasing globally due to a rise in crude oil prices, and the relatively price rise in India was less than other countries. He further stated the states ruled by Opposition parties had not reduced VAT, which evoked uproar from the Opposition benches.

BJP Lok Sabha members on Thursday termed the deaths in Bihar due to the hooch tragedy as “mass murder” and urged the Centre to take immediate action against the government of chief minister Nitish Kumar, holding it responsible for the incident. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP’s Paschim Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal claimed that spurious liquor sale has been flourishing in Bihar under the protection of police officers despite prohibition being in place. But
the chief minister does not take any action against any of them, he charged.

The Lower House, meanwhile, passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes)
Order (Second Amendment) Bill 2022. The bill will amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order 1950, with respect to its application to Tamil Nadu. The order lists the tribal communities deemed to be Scheduled Tribes in states and Union territories. The bill includes the Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.

