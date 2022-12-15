  
Nation Current Affairs 15 Dec 2022 Chilli farmers lost ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chilli farmers lost Rs 50 lakh due to spurious seeds

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 15, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
The farmers have approached farmer leaders and farm officials for compensation. (DC FIle Image)
 The farmers have approached farmer leaders and farm officials for compensation. (DC FIle Image)

Khammam: Chilli farmers of Bachodu in Tirumalayapalem mandal lost Rs 50 lakh in the form of farming investment after they raised chilli seeds on 150 acres.

About 32 farmers bought chilli seeds from Guntur and raised the crop and the plants witnessed some growth. But, the blooms fell after ten days and say this was because they got spurious seeds.

The farmers have approached farmer leaders and farm officials for compensation. G Ramesh, a farmer from the area, said he bought chilli seeds from a dealer from Guntur. He claimed the seed was quality one and would give a yield of more than 20 quintal per acre.

D Sankar, another farmer, said the farm officials should do justice to them. “We spent Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 per acre for tilling, manures and pesticides. The investment turned futile,” he said.

“Though the government says it is making efforts to check the sale of spurious seeds, fraudulent seed companies are entering villages and selling spurious seeds,” he added. 

Farmer leader B Ramesh said they brought the issue to the notice of farm officials.

District seed officer Chaya said he received the complaint and was waiting for a ground-level report. “We will take action against errant dealers,” she said.

...
Tags: chilli farmers, chilli seeds, spurious seeds
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


Latest From Nation

The Governor examines one of the projects — the Internet of Things (IoT) based military assistance and surveillance system. — By Arrangement

36 Army Officers graduate from MCEME

The court observed that not only was he a witness to the crime, the petitioner was also a conspirator of the brutal killing. — Representational image/DC

HC dismisses bail petition in honour killing case

The child is in custody of Prajwala Rescue Home. — Representational Image/DC

Plea seeking custody of girl in rescue home rejected

TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi. (Photo: Twitter)

HC issued notices to TS in the Habeas corpus petition by Mallu Ravi



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Jo piyega woh marega': Bihar CM after hooch tragedy toll rises

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was not his personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state. (Photo: PTI)

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and others during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Sawai Madhopur district, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Rajnath Singh to make statement in Parliament on India-China troops clash in Tawang

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both houses of Parliament Tuesday on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang . (PTI file image)

Repeated disruptions in RS over issues including alleged misuse of probe agencies

Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Thursday as opposition members created uproar after the chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues. (PTI)

Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM; PM Modi to attend

Gujarat Chief Minister-designate Bhupendra Patel during a meeting of newly-elected BJP MLAs, at BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil and senior party leader BS Yediyurappa are also seen. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->