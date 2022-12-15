Chilli farmers lost Rs 50 lakh due to spurious seeds

The farmers have approached farmer leaders and farm officials for compensation. (DC FIle Image)

Khammam: Chilli farmers of Bachodu in Tirumalayapalem mandal lost Rs 50 lakh in the form of farming investment after they raised chilli seeds on 150 acres.

About 32 farmers bought chilli seeds from Guntur and raised the crop and the plants witnessed some growth. But, the blooms fell after ten days and say this was because they got spurious seeds.

The farmers have approached farmer leaders and farm officials for compensation. G Ramesh, a farmer from the area, said he bought chilli seeds from a dealer from Guntur. He claimed the seed was quality one and would give a yield of more than 20 quintal per acre.

D Sankar, another farmer, said the farm officials should do justice to them. “We spent Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 per acre for tilling, manures and pesticides. The investment turned futile,” he said.

“Though the government says it is making efforts to check the sale of spurious seeds, fraudulent seed companies are entering villages and selling spurious seeds,” he added.

Farmer leader B Ramesh said they brought the issue to the notice of farm officials.

District seed officer Chaya said he received the complaint and was waiting for a ground-level report. “We will take action against errant dealers,” she said.