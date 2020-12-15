Nation Current Affairs 15 Dec 2020 COVID-19: 491 new ca ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19: 491 new cases in Telangana, AP records 506 fresh positives

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2020, 10:22 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2020, 10:22 am IST
Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar was among those who tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours in Telangana
A health workers checks a rapid kit to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (AP)
 A health workers checks a rapid kit to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (AP)

Hyderabad: Telangana registered 491 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to over 2.78 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,499.

meanwhile, active coronavirus cases fell below the 5,000 mark to 4,966 in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday even as the state added 506 fresh positives, 613 recoveries and five deaths to its tally.

 

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar was among those who tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours in Telangana.

In a statement, he advised people who came in contact with him recently to undergo COVID-19 tests.

The minister is currently in home isolation.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 102, followed by Rangareddy 35 and Medchal Malkajgiri 33, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 14.

As many as 7,272 patients are under treatment and 48,005 samples were tested on Monday.

 

Cumulatively, over 62.05 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.66 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.85 per cent, while it was 95.1 per cent in the country.

In Ap, the cumulative COVID-19 positives now climbed to 8.75 lakh, recoveries to 8,63,508 and deaths 7,057, according to the latest bulletin.

After 1.08 crore sample tests, at the rate of 2.02 lakh per million population, the overall infection positivity rate fell to 8 per cent. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, Chittoor district reported 104, Guntur 69, West Godavari 66 and Krishna 59 fresh COVID-19 cases.

 

The remaining nine districts added less than 50 new cases each. Apart from Krishna and Chittoor, Guntur, West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts reported one fresh coronavirus fatality each in 24 hours, the bulletin added.

...
Tags: telugu states covid update, telangana coronavirus, andhra pradesh coronavirus, transport minister p ajay kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Polling officials carry election materials at a distribution centre ahead of the third phase of Kerala local body elections in Kozhikode (PTI)

Kerala local body polls: Heavy voter turnout in third and final phase

AP asked to set up a permanent Expert Appraisal Committee in each district to conduct replenishment study and for preparation of District Survey Report. — DC Image

NGT directs Andhra Pradesh to act against those involved in illegal sand mining

The society has decided to suspend the ensuing event due to Covid-19 pandemic as social distancing would be a near-improbable aspect. — DC Image

Sorry folks! There will be no numaish this year

The DFO has asked farmers not to stay in their fields at night-time due to moving of the big cat in the district

Farmer couple drives away tiger in Bhadradri district



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers 'apologise' to people with 'folded hands' for road blockade, inconvenience

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal (C) with Hard Cheema Vadhesh and Sonia Mann performs during their visit to Ghazipur border to support farmers protesting against Centre's farm reform laws, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Dec.13 2020. (PTI)

Government schools: Disaster waiting to reopen with Covid around

The situation on the ground doesn’t seem ideal in most of these schools, devoid of rudimentary amenities to prevent the spread of Covid. (Representational Image: PTI)

KCR asks Modi for flood relief, state dues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)

No Rohingya infiltration found at Indo-Bangla border this year: BSF

Inspectors General BSF - Region Comdrs BGB Level talks concluded at Kolkata on December 11. The conference was held in very cordial manner. During the talks, various border concerns and matter of mutual interests were discussed. (Photo: Twitter)

Large parts of Bharat shut, bandh peaceful

Left Parties leaders and activists taking part in Bharat Bandh in support of Farmers against new Agriculture bill at Guntur city on Tuesday. (DC Image: Tejo Roy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham