COVID-19: 491 new cases in Telangana, AP records 506 fresh positives

Hyderabad: Telangana registered 491 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total caseload to over 2.78 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,499.

meanwhile, active coronavirus cases fell below the 5,000 mark to 4,966 in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday even as the state added 506 fresh positives, 613 recoveries and five deaths to its tally.

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar was among those who tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours in Telangana.

In a statement, he advised people who came in contact with him recently to undergo COVID-19 tests.

The minister is currently in home isolation.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 102, followed by Rangareddy 35 and Medchal Malkajgiri 33, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 14.

As many as 7,272 patients are under treatment and 48,005 samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 62.05 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.66 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.85 per cent, while it was 95.1 per cent in the country.

In Ap, the cumulative COVID-19 positives now climbed to 8.75 lakh, recoveries to 8,63,508 and deaths 7,057, according to the latest bulletin.

After 1.08 crore sample tests, at the rate of 2.02 lakh per million population, the overall infection positivity rate fell to 8 per cent. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, Chittoor district reported 104, Guntur 69, West Godavari 66 and Krishna 59 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The remaining nine districts added less than 50 new cases each. Apart from Krishna and Chittoor, Guntur, West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts reported one fresh coronavirus fatality each in 24 hours, the bulletin added.