Nation Current Affairs 15 Dec 2020 79 more COVID-19 cas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

79 more COVID-19 cases reported from IIT Madras, tally now 183

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2020, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2020, 2:41 pm IST
Following the outbreak, the institute shut all its departments and classes were being held online
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a woman for COVID-19 test, at a screening centre. (Representational Image: PTI)
 A health worker collects a nasal sample from a woman for COVID-19 test, at a screening centre. (Representational Image: PTI)

Chennai: Seventy nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus on the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras campus here, taking the tally in the institution to 183, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

Out of the 978 samples lifted from the IIT-M since December 1, a total of 183 people have tested positive till date and results for 25 specimens alone were yet to be received, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan said.

 

From 104 on Monday, with the addition of 79 more positive cases, the IIT-M's COVID-19 tally stood at 183.

For testing, as many as 539 samples were taken on Monday alone which includes workers in addition to students and from this batch, 79 tested positive, he said.

The overall positivity rate vis-a-vis the institution has however gone down to 15 per cent from about 20 per cent seen earlier, he said.

A majority of those affected were students and the rest being people like workers in canteens. All of them are being treated at the government-run King's Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research here.

 

Following the outbreak, the institute shut all its departments and classes were being held online.

Allaying fears over further spread of the virus in the area, the official told reporters that IIT-M was only a localised cluster.

Earlier, similar localised outbreaks were witnessed elsewhere like in a large textile store and in a gathering for a feast and hence, people should wear masks always without fail and follow all other norms to help prevent the virus spread, he said.

Testing would be done for those associated with facilities like canteens in educational institutions and mansions for early identification of positive cases and treatment, he said.

 

...
Tags: iit madras cluster, covid cluster iitm, covid-19 iitm
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

From Monday afternoon, around 5,000 nurses went on strike, hampering patient care services at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. (Representational Image:PTI)

AIIMS nurses go on indefinite strike; patient care services hit

Polling officials carry election materials at a distribution centre ahead of the third phase of Kerala local body elections in Kozhikode (PTI)

Kerala local body polls: Heavy voter turnout in third and final phase

A health workers checks a rapid kit to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (AP)

COVID-19: 491 new cases in Telangana, AP records 506 fresh positives

AP asked to set up a permanent Expert Appraisal Committee in each district to conduct replenishment study and for preparation of District Survey Report. — DC Image

NGT directs Andhra Pradesh to act against those involved in illegal sand mining



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers 'apologise' to people with 'folded hands' for road blockade, inconvenience

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal (C) with Hard Cheema Vadhesh and Sonia Mann performs during their visit to Ghazipur border to support farmers protesting against Centre's farm reform laws, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Dec.13 2020. (PTI)

Government schools: Disaster waiting to reopen with Covid around

The situation on the ground doesn’t seem ideal in most of these schools, devoid of rudimentary amenities to prevent the spread of Covid. (Representational Image: PTI)

KCR asks Modi for flood relief, state dues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)

No Rohingya infiltration found at Indo-Bangla border this year: BSF

Inspectors General BSF - Region Comdrs BGB Level talks concluded at Kolkata on December 11. The conference was held in very cordial manner. During the talks, various border concerns and matter of mutual interests were discussed. (Photo: Twitter)

Kerala local body polls: Heavy voter turnout in third and final phase

Polling officials carry election materials at a distribution centre ahead of the third phase of Kerala local body elections in Kozhikode (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham