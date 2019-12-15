Nation Current Affairs 15 Dec 2019 Telangana may enforc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana may enforce Citizenship Act

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 15, 2019, 5:26 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2019, 5:26 am IST
TRS had voted against the Citizenship Bill in Parliament, party says no option now.
Students of Moulana Azad National Urdu University hold a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens of India on the varsity campus on Saturday. (Photo: P. Surendra)
 Students of Moulana Azad National Urdu University hold a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens of India on the varsity campus on Saturday. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Though the Telangana Rashtra Samiti had voted against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Parliament, it is left with no option but to enforce the legislation in the state.

TRS politburo member and the state Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar on Saturday indicated that the government’s options were very limited. It is a Central Act under the Union List of 7th Schedule of the Constitution, he pointed out.When Mr Kumar was addressing the second conference of the All India Peace Solidarity Association, CPM leader Tammineni Veerabhadram demanded that he make a statement that the Citizenship Amendment Act would not be enforced in the state.

 

Responding to this, Mr Kumar said the statement of chief ministers of five states — West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh — was political. The Citizenship Amendment Act is under the domain of the Centre and the states would not have any role in it.

He said that the state governments could delay the police verification process, but the chief ministers could not say that they would not enforce the Act in their states.

He alleged that the BJP government had intentionally enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act and the legislation was against the spirit of the Constitution. It was an ill-intended legislation and the economic slowdown was not the reason for enacting it, Mr Kumar said.

He said that according to the the Citizenship Amendment Act, Muslim refugees coming from Islamic countries to India would not get citizenship and this provision was against the principles of secularism. He felt that the Citizenship Amendment Act would infringe on the fundamental rights of citizens and urged the Supreme Court to intervene.

...
Tags: citizenship amendment bill, telangana rashtra samiti
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Mahatma Gandhi

Bapu’s photo on 2,21,962.55 mn notes

Maulana Azad National Urdu University students protest against the CAA in Hyderabad on Saturday. — DC

Mannu students attack Modi govt

President Tahreek Muslim, Shabban Mushtaq Malik and Moulana Naseeruddin address a press conference after an all-party meeting to boycott the NRC and the Citizenship Act in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Assamese in Hyderabad protest new Citizenship Act

Police said Samuel, second husband of Vijayalakshmi, had come to threaten the elderly woman, Dhanammal in her house, where the three daughters of Vijayalakshmi by her first marriage were staying.

Old woman’s killer stoned to death in TN



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Probe prag news attack: Editors guild

The body believes that the media’s overall commitment to responsible coverage of developments in the country should not be questioned through such an advisory, it added.

CBI books dancer Samson for graft

Leela Samson

'Filed PIL against CAA, AIMIM will fight at every possible forum': Owaisi

'I have filed a PIL before the SC challenging the #CAA @aimim_national will fight this battle to preserve a plural, secular constitutional democracy in Bharat. This fight will be before every possible forum & using every constitutional tool available to us,' Owaisi tweeted. (Photo: File)

Centre may take 'hard decision' against LWE post CAB, Art 370: Eastern Army Commander

Disguised as CBI officers, 5 men kidnap Manipur CM's brother on 'toy-gunpoint'

The incident happened on Friday when the accused carrying toy guns entered Singh's rented accommodation in New Town area here and kidnapped him and one of his associates, the police said adding that they later called up Singh's wife and demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham