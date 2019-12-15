Rs 3 cr penthouse office being built for KCR

Works for a new office of the Chief Minister on the ninth floor of BRKR Bhavan underway.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who had refrained from running administrative affairs from the Secretariat, may visit the temporary Secretariat at Burgula Ramakrishna Rao (BRKR) Bhavan occasionally in the New Year.

The government is constructing a 600 sq. mtr conference hall costing Rs 3 crore on the ninth floor of the building.

The government has shifted departments from the Secretariat at NTR Marg to BRKR Bhavan across the road with a view to constructing the new complex. The construction has been delayed because of several court cases.

In view of the delay in establishing the new Secretariat, Mr. Rao intends to visit the BRKR Bhavan to hold meeting with officers occasionally.

Government sources disclosed that following instructions from the Chief Minister, the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation has started work on the conference hall that can accommodate 300 people in addition to a special VIP lounge and a mini conference

hall.

Sources said that after assessing structural stability of the building with engineers of the JNTU, the government has decided to construct the big hall on the roof top of the nine-storey building.

The officials said that the structure can withstand 180 kmph winds as the building is adjacent to the Hussainsagar.

Though the authorities earlier had set a March deadline, they have decided to complete it by second week of January as the Chief Minister wished to inaugurate it at the earliest.