Nation, Current Affairs

'NE has rejected violence, shows Parliament is correct': PM Modi on CAA

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2019, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2019, 4:10 pm IST
The prime minister was addressing an election rally in J'khand and lashed out at the opposition alliance.
 'Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the citizenship Act but people of the Northeast have rejected violence. Actions of the Congress prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct,' PM Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Dumka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress and its allies of raising a storm over citizenship law and asserted that the opposition parties were behind the unrest and arson in parts of the country.

The prime minister, addressing an election rally here, lashed out at the opposition alliance in Jharkhand saying the Congress does not have any roadmap for developing the country.

 

"Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the citizenship Act but people of the Northeast have rejected violence. Actions of the Congress prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct," he said.

Modi claimed that leaders of the opposition parties have only built palaces for themselves without being concerned about the problems faced by the people.

Listing the achievements of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state, he said, "I have come here to give an account of the development work done by our party in the state."

 

Tags: jharkhand assembly elections 2019, narendra modi, citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Jharkhand


