Old woman’s killer stoned to death in TN

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 15, 2019, 2:05 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2019, 2:05 am IST
At least 12 members of the public also suffered burn injuries as the fleeing killer threw acid at the enraged crowd before he was subdued by the mob.
Police said Samuel, second husband of Vijayalakshmi, had come to threaten the elderly woman, Dhanammal in her house, where the three daughters of Vijayalakshmi by her first marriage were staying.
Namakkal: In a bizarre instance of ‘rough and ready justice,’ an angry mob stoned an assailant to death after he gruesomely killed an old woman in Gurusamypalayam area in Namakkal district late on Friday. At least 12 members of the public also suffered burn injuries as the fleeing killer threw acid at the enraged crowd before he was subdued by the mob.

Police said Samuel, second husband of Vijayalakshmi, had come to threaten the elderly woman, Dhanammal in her house, where the three daughters of Vijayalakshmi by her first marriage were staying. Samuel allegedly demanded that one of the daughters should go with him to her mother’s place in Dharmapuri. Dhanammal, fearing that he was trying to force one of her granddaughters into prostitution, refused to send any of them with Samuel. An angered Samuel allegedly cut off the woman’s neck with a knife.

 

