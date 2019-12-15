Nation Current Affairs 15 Dec 2019 NRC & CAA Row: B ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NRC & CAA Row: Bodies threaten disobedience

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Dec 15, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2019, 12:56 am IST
The government will first implement National Register of Citizens and later the CAA.
Students burn the effigy of the central government in Himayatnagar on Saturday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
 Students burn the effigy of the central government in Himayatnagar on Saturday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Community organizations are planning civil disobedience if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented. Comprising ex-bureaucrats, and religious, political and social leaders, they said, at a conference, that the "NRC is unconstitutional, and an attempt towards making India a Hindutva nation. We are ready to sacrifice for democracy, as NRC and CAA are a blatant attempt to burn the secular fabric of the country."

The roundtable conference was organised by Tahreek Muslim Shabban, and called for boycotting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and to reject the pan-India implementation of the NRC. It also decided to constitute a joint action committee to mobilize against the CAA and NRC and hold a mega protest involving non-Muslim organizations. The participants also suggested that the TRS leadership be urged to pass a resolution against the in the assembly against the CAA. "Government has 'malafide intentions to crush religious freedom of Muslims," Mushtaq Malik, president of the Tahreek, said. "The CAA and NRC will be highly disruptive, creating social tension and putting further strain on the economy and the social fabric of this country".

 

Shafeeq uz Zaman, former special chief secretary said minorities and others were demoralized by the spreading of video clips of mob lynching.

Law enforcement agencies did not restrict such messages on social media, but when the Supreme Court delivered its judgment on the Ayodhya dispute, police advisories asked the public to refrain from raising dissent. The government succeeded in its mission.

He urged that a team of legal experts be constituted to provide legal aid to those prosecuted for expressing dissent. The government will first implement National Register of Citizens and later the CAA.

“We have to give a clear message that we are ready for detention centres, but will not submit documents to prove our inhabitancy.”

Former chairman of the Minorities Commission, Abid Rasool Khan said that other communities will suffer more than Muslims but the Narendra Modi government is projecting it as if only Muslims will suffer. He felt the government had asked the media not to highlight the ongoing agitation in the Eastern states.

Moulana Hamid Mohammed Khan of the Jamaat e Islami Hind said that an Indian could not endorse laws that violated the tenets of the Constitution. Every citizen has the right to practice the religion of his choice, but citizenship can't be decided on religion. A protest meeting will be held on Sunday at Dharna Chowk.

Moulana Naseeruddin of Wahdat e Islami suggested that other social outfits be involved and protests held at the district level. Mujahid Hashmi of the Awami Majlis e Amal suggested involving Masjid sermonizers to educate common people.

Prof. Mohammed Ansari of Awaaz emphasised mobilizing women as they would suffer most if the NRC was implemented. We and our children may have birth certificates and property papers, but mothers and poor women who migrated after marriage might not able to provide valid documentary evidence.

Moulana Mufti Giyas Rahmani of Jamiat Ulema Hind (Arshad Madani group) called for more interaction with the heads of the ruling parties of the two Telugu States and convince them not to support such laws that divide the nation on the basis of religion.

...
Tags: national register of citizens
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Police said Samuel, second husband of Vijayalakshmi, had come to threaten the elderly woman, Dhanammal in her house, where the three daughters of Vijayalakshmi by her first marriage were staying.

Old woman’s killer stoned to death in TN

The body believes that the media’s overall commitment to responsible coverage of developments in the country should not be questioned through such an advisory, it added.

Probe prag news attack: Editors guild

Protestors during a demonstration, #NOTINMYNAME, demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Upper Assam tense, curfew lifted

Police launched a search to rescue the girl and found her in her house a couple of days ago.

Drunk man rapes minor daughter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Filed PIL against CAA, AIMIM will fight at every possible forum': Owaisi

'I have filed a PIL before the SC challenging the #CAA @aimim_national will fight this battle to preserve a plural, secular constitutional democracy in Bharat. This fight will be before every possible forum & using every constitutional tool available to us,' Owaisi tweeted. (Photo: File)

Centre may take 'hard decision' against LWE post CAB, Art 370: Eastern Army Commander

Disguised as CBI officers, 5 men kidnap Manipur CM's brother on 'toy-gunpoint'

The incident happened on Friday when the accused carrying toy guns entered Singh's rented accommodation in New Town area here and kidnapped him and one of his associates, the police said adding that they later called up Singh's wife and demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh. (Photo: File | Representational)

PM interacts with IAF personnel in Kanpur, says India is proud of their service

'Interacted with IAF pilots and other IAF personnel in Kanpur. India is proud of their outstanding service,' PM tweeted. (Photo: Twitter |

'Rahul Jinnah more appropriate,' says BJP; 'Savarkar nation's idol,' Sena joins

Targeting Gandhi, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, 'The more appropriate name for you Rahul Gandhi is RAHUL JINNAH. Your Muslim appeasement politics and mindset makes you a worthy legatee of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, not Savarkar.' (Photo : PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham