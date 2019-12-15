Nation Current Affairs 15 Dec 2019 'I am totally a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'I am totally alright,' says Siddaramiah after getting discharged from hospital

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2019, 8:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2019, 8:25 pm IST
To a query about his return to political activities, the former K'taka CM said he will rest for a week before starting.
'There is no problem now, I'm totally alright, as a normal person like earlier I can perform my activities, there is nothing to worry,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: Twitter)
 'There is no problem now, I'm totally alright, as a normal person like earlier I can perform my activities, there is nothing to worry,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he was totally fit and fine, as he was discharged from a private hospital here, where he underwent angioplasty recently.

"There is no problem now, I'm totally alright, as a normal person like earlier I can perform my activities, there is nothing to worry," Siddaramaiah said.

 

Speaking to reporters ahead of his discharge from the hospital, he said, he is now a healthy person.

To a query about his return to political activities, he said he will rest for a week before starting, and did wish to answer any political question.

The 71-year-old leader had undergone angioplasty on December 11 on Doctor's advice afterhealth check-ups and tests.

Thanking Doctors and hospital staff, Siddaramaiah recalled "in August 2000 two of his blood vessels had blocked and angioplasty was done and stent was placed.. after 19 years now out of those two blood vessels one got blocked once again-- 95 per cent."

He said, after tests, Doctors decided to go for angioplasty and the new stent has been placed.

Also thanking political leaders including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who visited him at the hospital, the former Chief Minister said, it was out of humanity and for those in politics there are no permanent enemies or friends.

Dr Ramesh, a cardiologist who treated Siddaramaiah said, all his parameters are "normal" and he was "fine".

"We have advised him to go for walk, and not to travel at least for fifteen days," he said.

Siddaramaiah's supporters who had gathered near the hospital cheered their leader as he boarded his carto leave.

Siddaramaiah had quit as Congress Legislature Party leader last Monday, after the party posted a poor show, winning only two seats, as against the 12 it had held of the 15 which went to the bypolls on December 5.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: siddaramaiah, b s yediyurappa, angioplasty
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Carrying posters and placards, TMC members shouted slogans against the Modi government and demanded that the new citizenship law be immediately scrapped. (Photo: File)

Mamata asks district to provide food to stranded passengers amid CAA unrest

Thackeray said that issues like citizenship amendment act (CAA) were being raised to 'divert attention' of the people from real issues like 'lack of security to women, unemployment and a farm crisis.' (Photo: File)

'Insult to Savarkar's views': Maha CM Uddhav to BJP over new citizenship law

'Earlier, Shiv Sena was with us and all the decisions were taken together. Now, the same Shiv Sena is opposing all those decisions and stopping work,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File)

'Shiv Sena opposing projects they agreed upon when with us': Devendra Fadnavis

Delhi: Kejriwal urges L-G to take steps to restore peace amid CAA protests



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bangla MP calls NRC-CAA 'internal matter' of India, hopes for better bilateral ties

GOC-in-C (Eastern Command) Lt Gen Anil Chauhan hands over a memento to Bangladesh delegation leader and MP Shahjahan Khan during an event at Albert Ekka Auditorium in Fort William on Sunday.

In blood-written letter, shooter wants Centre to let her hang Nirbhaya convicts

Buses torched in Delhi over CAA; Jamia dissociates itself from violence

A student claimed that after the policemen used force, some protesters torched buses and indulged in vandalism. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

7 years on, despair shrouds Nirbhaya rapists’ home and colony

It has been 7 years after that night of December 16 when the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was savagely gangraped and left for dead on a Delhi street. (Photo: File | Representational)

'NE has rejected violence, shows Parliament is correct': PM Modi on CAA

'Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the citizenship Act but people of the Northeast have rejected violence. Actions of the Congress prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct,' PM Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham