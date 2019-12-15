Hyderabad: Thief makes away with 20 kg onions

The man checked the baskets where the vegetables were kept and found the onions.

Hyderabad: A 20-kg onion bag was stolen from the Domalguda market on Friday night. With the increase in the prices of onions, miscreants are checking vegetable vendors carts at night to identify where the onions have been kept and are stealing them.

Onion prices range from Rs 150 per kg to Rs 110 per kg. Those of average quality are available from Rs 50 to Rs 80 per kg.

In Domalguda, a hefty man with a cap on his head came on a bike and stopped near a vegetable cart parked on the road side. The man checked the baskets where the vegetables were kept and found the onions.

CCTV camera footage showed him retreating to a distance for some time. He returned, opened the rack, took the onion sack and rode away.

On Friday morning, the complainant, Ms Eshawaribai, found that her cart did not have the onion bag. The Chilkalguda police checked the CCTV recordings after registering a complaint of missing

Police found that the suspect came at 2.55 am on a moped and made away with the onions. The CCTV showed a heavily built man wearing pink pyjamas, a brown jacket and a black cap. The Chilkalguda police booked a theft case and circulated the video in an attempt to identify the man who stole the onions.