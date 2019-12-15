Nation Current Affairs 15 Dec 2019 Hyderabad: Police fi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Police files charges in Samatha rape-murder

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Dec 15, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2019, 1:23 am IST
The government designated the Fifth Additional Sessions Court of Adilabad district for the speedy trial of the accused.
According to officials, over 40 persons, including a few policemen, were named as witnesses.
 According to officials, over 40 persons, including a few policemen, were named as witnesses.

Hyderabad: The Asifabad police on Saturday filed a chargesheet in the gangrape and murder case of Samatha. The charge-sheet was filed less than two days after the government set up a special court in Adilabad.

The government designated the Fifth Additional Sessions Court of  Adilabad district for the speedy trial of the accused.

 

According to the police on November 24, days before Hyderabad-based veterinarian Disha (name changed) was gang-raped and murdered, Samatha (name changed), 30 hailing from Nirmal district’s Khanapur area was also gang-raped and murdered allegedly by three men in Lingapur mandal of Asifabad district.

According to officials, over 40 persons, including a few policemen, were named as witnesses.

On November 25, the police found the body of the woman between Ramnayaktanda and Ellapatar villages.

Police arrested Shaik Babu, 35, Shaik Shaboddin, 30, and Shaik Mukdum, 40, the same day. They were remanded to judicial custody.

Last week, the police took the accused into custody in order to collect DNA samples that were sent to the forensic laboratory in Hyderabad.

A police official said that the DNA and forensic science reports from Hyderabad arrived on Friday. The DNA samples had matched with the accused, he said.

The 30-year-old woman and her husband were earning a livelihood by selling balloons and other supplies in the neighbouring villages of Lingapur and Jainoor mandals.

According to police, the three accused found her when she was on her way to another village and gang-raped her and then murdered her. The accused cut her fingers using a sickle meant for chopping chicken, when she pleaded with them to leave her alone and then slit her throat.

Earlier, the family of the victim and Dalit organisations had accused politicians and the media of caste bias for ignoring Samatha’s case

Youth sexually assaults minor

A 14-year-old minor girl was sexually assaulted by an accused under Chatrinaka police station limits on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Chatrinaka inspector R. Vidya Sagar Reddy, said, “At around 2:30 pm on Saturday, the accused telephoned the victim saying his sister was calling her. Believing his words, the minor girl victim went to his residence. The accused was alone at the residence at the time and forced himself onto her. After some time, she escaped and rushed to her residence crying”.

The victim informed her mother about the incident, who approached Chatrinaka police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

A case has been booked under section 376 IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Efforts are on to nab the accused, whose details have not divulged by police, as there is no confirmation yet on his age.

...
Tags: hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Police said Samuel, second husband of Vijayalakshmi, had come to threaten the elderly woman, Dhanammal in her house, where the three daughters of Vijayalakshmi by her first marriage were staying.

Old woman’s killer stoned to death in TN

The body believes that the media’s overall commitment to responsible coverage of developments in the country should not be questioned through such an advisory, it added.

Probe prag news attack: Editors guild

Protestors during a demonstration, #NOTINMYNAME, demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Upper Assam tense, curfew lifted

Police launched a search to rescue the girl and found her in her house a couple of days ago.

Drunk man rapes minor daughter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Filed PIL against CAA, AIMIM will fight at every possible forum': Owaisi

'I have filed a PIL before the SC challenging the #CAA @aimim_national will fight this battle to preserve a plural, secular constitutional democracy in Bharat. This fight will be before every possible forum & using every constitutional tool available to us,' Owaisi tweeted. (Photo: File)

Centre may take 'hard decision' against LWE post CAB, Art 370: Eastern Army Commander

Disguised as CBI officers, 5 men kidnap Manipur CM's brother on 'toy-gunpoint'

The incident happened on Friday when the accused carrying toy guns entered Singh's rented accommodation in New Town area here and kidnapped him and one of his associates, the police said adding that they later called up Singh's wife and demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh. (Photo: File | Representational)

PM interacts with IAF personnel in Kanpur, says India is proud of their service

'Interacted with IAF pilots and other IAF personnel in Kanpur. India is proud of their outstanding service,' PM tweeted. (Photo: Twitter |

'Rahul Jinnah more appropriate,' says BJP; 'Savarkar nation's idol,' Sena joins

Targeting Gandhi, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, 'The more appropriate name for you Rahul Gandhi is RAHUL JINNAH. Your Muslim appeasement politics and mindset makes you a worthy legatee of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, not Savarkar.' (Photo : PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham