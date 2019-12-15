Hyderabad: Four TRS goons held for murder

On Dec. 5, the four trespassed into the property which belongs to Prakash Reddy.

Hyderabad: The four local TRS leaders who set ablaze a 40-year-old watchman were arrested on Saturday when they tried to flee. The watchman succumbed to injuries on Friday at the Gandhi Hospital. TRS leaders T Madhava Reddy, S Madhava Reddy, J Surender Reddy and car driver D Naresh Singh set ablaze the watchman for objecting to their entry into a disputed property.

On Dec. 5, the four trespassed into the property which belongs to Prakash Reddy. The two Madhav Reddys were accused of sexual assualt against the watchman’s wife.

When the accused tried to demolish the compound wall of the disputed property (Plot Nos. 103 to 106 in Shiva Enclave, Old Bowenpally), the watchman opposed them. The four accused thrashed the watchman and tried to outrage the modesty of his wife. She lodged a complaint against the four, who were booked.

After learning that the watchman's wife had lodged a complaint with the Bowenpally police, T. Madhav Reddy and S. Madhav Reddy flew into a rage and plotted a revenge killing.

On December 6, T. Madhava Reddy bought petrol from a petrol bunk in Asuhashapur, Ghatkesar. In the early hours of December 7, the four reached the disputed property. While S. Madhava Reddy and Jakkula Surender Reddy waited in a four-wheeler, T Madhava Reddy set the watchman ablaze.

“On intimation, a patrol of the Bowen-pally station rushed to the spot and shifted the injured watchman to Gandhi Hospital. The watchman succumbed on December 13,” Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

The four were arrested on Saturday near the Secunderabad Railway Station while they tried to give the slip.