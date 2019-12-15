Farooq Abdullah will stay detained for 3 months

Srinagar: The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday extended the detention of former chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah under the Union Territory’s stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for three more months.

Dr Abdullah, 81, who has been under house arrest since August 5 when the Centre stripped J&K of its special status and split the state into two Union Territories was formally detained under the PSA on September 14 for a period of three months. When contacted, Dr Abdullah said he would leave the matter to Allah. “I don’t want to say anything... they have done it and I leave it to Allah. It is His will which alone will prevail ultimately,” he said.

Dr Abdullah’s residence along Srinagar’s Gupkar Road continues to be under siege by security forces with a ‘bunker vehicle’ blocking the entrance. The premises are guarded by the Special Services Group (SSG) as Dr Abdullah is provided with ‘Z’ Plus security.

After the three-time Chief Minister was formally detained under the PSA in September, his residence was declared as a subsidiary jail. Official sources said that there is no bar on his relatives and friends meeting him but only after seeking prior permission.

On the opening day of the winter session of parliament, a united opposition attacked the Modi government over the detention of Dr Abdullah, who represents the Srinagar constituency.

Terming his detention as ‘illegal,’ the opposition demanded his immediate release so that he could attend parliament. Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said that it was the ‘right’ of Dr Abdullah to attend parliament.