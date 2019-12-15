Nation Current Affairs 15 Dec 2019 Delhi: Kejriwal urge ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi: Kejriwal urges L-G to take steps to restore peace amid CAA protests

ANI
Published Dec 15, 2019, 8:41 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2019, 8:41 pm IST
Earlier the Delhi CM urged protestors to remain peaceful, stating that any kind of violence is unacceptable.
"Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace. We are also doing everything possible at our end. Real miscreants who caused violence should be identified and punished," Kejriwal tweeted today. (Photo: File | ANI)
 "Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace. We are also doing everything possible at our end. Real miscreants who caused violence should be identified and punished," Kejriwal tweeted today. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which turned violent on Sunday here, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he has spoken to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal and urged him to take all possible steps to restore normalcy and peace in the city-state.

"Spoke to Hon'ble LG and urged him to take all steps to restore normalcy and peace. We are also doing everything possible at our end. Real miscreants who caused violence should be identified and punished," Kejriwal tweeted today.

 

Earlier the Delhi Chief Minister urged protestors to remain peaceful, stating that any kind of violence is unacceptable.

"No one should indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests should remain peaceful," Kejriwal had tweeted after three DTC buses were set on fire in Bharat Nagar area of the national capital.

These DTC buses were set on fire near Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalised a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and also injured two firemen inside the vehicle.

Damage to other buses and vehicles was also caused by the protestors.

Police have, meanwhile, taken control of the situation and fire tenders have been rushed to control the damage caused in different areas.

Police also detained protesters from outside the Jamia Millia Islamia's gate number one.

Earlier today, protestors including students of Jamia Milia Islamia had carried out demonstrations in Kalindi Kunj area against the citizenship legislation.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: caa, arvind kejriwal, l-g, dtc buses, violent protests
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Carrying posters and placards, TMC members shouted slogans against the Modi government and demanded that the new citizenship law be immediately scrapped. (Photo: File)

Mamata asks district to provide food to stranded passengers amid CAA unrest

Thackeray said that issues like citizenship amendment act (CAA) were being raised to 'divert attention' of the people from real issues like 'lack of security to women, unemployment and a farm crisis.' (Photo: File)

'Insult to Savarkar's views': Maha CM Uddhav to BJP over new citizenship law

'Earlier, Shiv Sena was with us and all the decisions were taken together. Now, the same Shiv Sena is opposing all those decisions and stopping work,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File)

'Shiv Sena opposing projects they agreed upon when with us': Devendra Fadnavis

'There is no problem now, I'm totally alright, as a normal person like earlier I can perform my activities, there is nothing to worry,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: Twitter)

'I am totally alright,' says Siddaramiah after getting discharged from hospital



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'I am totally alright,' says Siddaramiah after getting discharged from hospital

'There is no problem now, I'm totally alright, as a normal person like earlier I can perform my activities, there is nothing to worry,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: Twitter)

Bangla MP calls NRC-CAA 'internal matter' of India, hopes for better bilateral ties

GOC-in-C (Eastern Command) Lt Gen Anil Chauhan hands over a memento to Bangladesh delegation leader and MP Shahjahan Khan during an event at Albert Ekka Auditorium in Fort William on Sunday.

In blood-written letter, shooter wants Centre to let her hang Nirbhaya convicts

Buses torched in Delhi over CAA; Jamia dissociates itself from violence

A student claimed that after the policemen used force, some protesters torched buses and indulged in vandalism. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

7 years on, despair shrouds Nirbhaya rapists’ home and colony

It has been 7 years after that night of December 16 when the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was savagely gangraped and left for dead on a Delhi street. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham