BJP shredding India’s soul: Sonia Gandhi

Former PM Manmohan Singh, along with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi, at the Bharat Bachao rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Congress top brass on Saturday trained their guns at the Modi government over the Citizenship Act, asserting that, if implemented, it will “shred the soul” of India and that the sole agenda of the legislation was to make people fight amongst each other.

At a mega “Bharat Bachao Rally” (Save India) at Ramlila Maidan here, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said, “The Congress and only Congress has always fought for people’s rights. And today too, Congress party is not going to retreat. Till our last breath, we will fulfill our duty towards protecting the country, democracy and the Constitution.”

Mrs. Gandhi was sharing the stage with top Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and the Chief Ministers of five Congress-ruled states.

She also targeted the Modi dispensation over the state of the economy and exhorted people to raise their voices to protect the country and its Constitution.

“Andher nagri chaupat raja wala mahaul hai (confused leader, chaotic state) kahaan hai sabka saath sabka vikas (where is ‘with all, development for all’). What has happened to economy? Where are the jobs?” she asked.

She said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), passed last week by the Parliament had been on the BJP’s agenda for a long time.

“They are not bothered that this new law will shred the soul of India, as is happening in Assam and other north-eastern states. It is for India’s soul that our great nation builders and Babasaheb Ambedkar struggled hard, but I can say with confidence that our country’s basic foundation does not allow such discriminatory actions. I assure you that the Congress will stand by all those against whom injustice is done,” she said.

Congress’ leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that those who don’t fight the prevailing situation today will go down in history as cowards.

She said, “If you love India, please raise your voice. If we remain silent today, our revolutionary Constitution will be destroyed.”