Nation Current Affairs 15 Dec 2019 BJP shredding India& ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP shredding India’s soul: Sonia Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 15, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Cong chief targets BJP over state of economy at Bharat Bachao rally.
Former PM Manmohan Singh, along with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi, at the Bharat Bachao rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 Former PM Manmohan Singh, along with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi, at the Bharat Bachao rally at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Congress top brass on Saturday trained their guns at the Modi government over the Citizenship Act, asserting that, if implemented, it will “shred the soul” of India and that the sole agenda of the legislation was to make people fight amongst each other.

At a mega “Bharat Bachao Rally” (Save India) at Ramlila Maidan here, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said, “The Congress and only Congress has always fought for people’s rights. And today too, Congress party is not going to retreat. Till our last breath, we will fulfill our duty towards protecting the country, democracy and the Constitution.”

 

Mrs. Gandhi was sharing the stage with top Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and the Chief Ministers of five Congress-ruled states.

She also targeted the Modi dispensation over the state of the economy and exhorted people to raise their voices to protect the country and its Constitution.

“Andher nagri chaupat raja wala mahaul hai (confused leader, chaotic state) kahaan hai sabka saath sabka vikas (where is ‘with all, development for all’). What has happened to economy? Where are the jobs?” she asked.

She said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), passed last week by the Parliament had been on the BJP’s agenda for a long time.

“They are not bothered that this new law will shred the soul of India, as is happening in Assam and other north-eastern states. It is for India’s soul that our great nation builders and Babasaheb Ambedkar struggled hard, but I can say with confidence that our country’s basic foundation does not allow such discriminatory actions. I assure you that the Congress will stand by all those against whom injustice is done,” she said.

Congress’ leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that those who don’t fight the prevailing situation today will go down in history as cowards.

She said, “If you love India, please raise your voice. If we remain silent today, our revolutionary Constitution will be destroyed.”

...
Tags: sonia gandhi


Latest From Nation

Police said Samuel, second husband of Vijayalakshmi, had come to threaten the elderly woman, Dhanammal in her house, where the three daughters of Vijayalakshmi by her first marriage were staying.

Old woman’s killer stoned to death in TN

The body believes that the media’s overall commitment to responsible coverage of developments in the country should not be questioned through such an advisory, it added.

Probe prag news attack: Editors guild

Protestors during a demonstration, #NOTINMYNAME, demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Upper Assam tense, curfew lifted

Police launched a search to rescue the girl and found her in her house a couple of days ago.

Drunk man rapes minor daughter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Filed PIL against CAA, AIMIM will fight at every possible forum': Owaisi

'I have filed a PIL before the SC challenging the #CAA @aimim_national will fight this battle to preserve a plural, secular constitutional democracy in Bharat. This fight will be before every possible forum & using every constitutional tool available to us,' Owaisi tweeted. (Photo: File)

Centre may take 'hard decision' against LWE post CAB, Art 370: Eastern Army Commander

Disguised as CBI officers, 5 men kidnap Manipur CM's brother on 'toy-gunpoint'

The incident happened on Friday when the accused carrying toy guns entered Singh's rented accommodation in New Town area here and kidnapped him and one of his associates, the police said adding that they later called up Singh's wife and demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh. (Photo: File | Representational)

PM interacts with IAF personnel in Kanpur, says India is proud of their service

'Interacted with IAF pilots and other IAF personnel in Kanpur. India is proud of their outstanding service,' PM tweeted. (Photo: Twitter |

'Rahul Jinnah more appropriate,' says BJP; 'Savarkar nation's idol,' Sena joins

Targeting Gandhi, BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, 'The more appropriate name for you Rahul Gandhi is RAHUL JINNAH. Your Muslim appeasement politics and mindset makes you a worthy legatee of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, not Savarkar.' (Photo : PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham