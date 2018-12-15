Will challenge NGT verdict on Sterlite in Supreme Court: TN CM Palaniswami

'We will challenge the National Green Tribunal verdict on Sterlite issue in the Supreme Court,' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chennai: Hours after the National Green Tribunal set aside the Tamil Nadu government's closure order of Vedanta's copper smelter plant in Tuticorin, saying it was "non-sustainable" and "unjustified", Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said his government will challenge the green court's verdict in the Supreme Court.

"We will challenge the National Green Tribunal verdict on Sterlite issue in the Supreme Court," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami said.

NGT also asked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to pass fresh order for renewal of consent and authorisation to handle hazardous substances.

“The appellant (Vedanta) will also be entitled to restoration of electricity for its operations,” said the green court while stating that the plant has to comply with suggestions put forth by the NGT-appointed committee.

Also Read: Vedanta Sterlite closure 'unjustifiable', may reopen as NGT cancels TN order

At least 13 people had died during the police firing on May 22 and 23 after anti-Sterlite protests. The protesters demanded closure of the Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin over pollution concerns.

Following violent protests, the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government had decided to shut down the copper plant, which accounts for a 40 per cent share in India’s annual copper production of 10 lakh tonnes.