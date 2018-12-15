search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will challenge NGT verdict on Sterlite in Supreme Court: TN CM Palaniswami

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Dec 15, 2018, 4:40 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2018, 4:40 pm IST
NGT on Saturday set aside TN govt's closure order of Vedanta's copper smelter plant, saying it was 'unjustified'.
'We will challenge the National Green Tribunal verdict on Sterlite issue in the Supreme Court,' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'We will challenge the National Green Tribunal verdict on Sterlite issue in the Supreme Court,' Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chennai: Hours after the National Green Tribunal set aside the Tamil Nadu government's closure order of Vedanta's copper smelter plant in Tuticorin, saying it was "non-sustainable" and "unjustified", Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said his government will challenge the green court's verdict in the Supreme Court.

"We will challenge the National Green Tribunal verdict on Sterlite issue in the Supreme Court," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami said.

 

NGT also asked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to pass fresh order for renewal of consent and authorisation to handle hazardous substances.

“The appellant (Vedanta) will also be entitled to restoration of electricity for its operations,” said the green court while stating that the plant has to comply with suggestions put forth by the NGT-appointed committee.

Also Read: Vedanta Sterlite closure 'unjustifiable', may reopen as NGT cancels TN order

At least 13 people had died during the police firing on May 22 and 23 after anti-Sterlite protests. The protesters demanded closure of the Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin over pollution concerns.

Following violent protests, the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government had decided to shut down the copper plant, which accounts for a 40 per cent share in India’s annual copper production of 10 lakh tonnes.

...
Tags: national green tribunal (ngt), sterlite plant, edappadi k palaniswami, supreme court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Animal abuse: Dog killed after being pumped with heroin, morphine and 20 other drugs

The partially hidden body, discovered in Lewes, East Sussex was already decomposing when found. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here's how both elderly, youngsters can stay fit: Celebrity trainer Sherin Poojari

Poojari shares about his journey in fitness training, trending fitness methods and tips for youngsters and elderly alike to stay healthy and fit.
 

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

Her upcoming adaptation of the 1936 novel sees John Malkovich star as Hercule Poirot as he tries to catch a killer on a spree linked to towns across the railway network. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

Alexa will now play audio content you downloaded from Audible.in’s broad selection of over 200,000 full-length audiobooks and original programs, including a curated selection of 400 Audible-exclusive titles by leading Indian authors.
 

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

12 tips, some very basic, but critical steps that you, your family, your loved ones, and friends can take to ensure basic security and privacy for new devices.
 

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

Those who moved their pelvis back and forth enjoyed an extra 0.6 orgasms per sex session. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jammu and Kashmir becomes first state to bring law against 'sextortion'

Jammu and Kashmir becomes the first state in the country to have a law banning sexual exploitation of women by those in positions of authority, having a fiduciary relationship or a public servant. (Representational Image)

7 men arrested for stealing mobiles, bikes to impress girlfriends: Delhi Police

During interrogation, the men revealed that they intensified their criminal activities so that they can impress their girlfriends and plan the celebration of New Year out of Delhi, the DCP said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Vedanta Sterlite closure 'unjustifiable', may reopen as NGT cancels TN order

In May, the Tamil Nadu government had decided to shut down the Sterlite Copper plant, which accounts for a 40 per cent share in India’s annual copper production of 10 lakh tonnes, over alleged pollution. (Photo: File)

Poachers kill rhino in Kaziranga, escape with horn

The first case of rhino poaching this year happened at Daflang camp area of KNP's Bagori Range on January 14, but the poachers could not take away its horn. (Photo: AP / Representational Image)

7 civilians killed as forces fire to quell protests after Pulwama encounter

Three terrorists were gunned down in an encounter between militants and security forces in Pulwama's Kharpora Sirnoo village. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham