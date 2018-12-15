search on deccanchronicle.com
Toofan Phethai to get harsh on coastal Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Dec 15, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2018, 12:56 am IST
The travel path of cyclone is in a north-west direction from its origin and two Telugu states.
A biker wades through stagnant water on Friday at Anand Bagh in Malkajgiri, following heavy rains in the city on Thursday night. (Deepak Deshpande)
Hyderabad: The deep depression persisting over south-western Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into Cyclone Phethai by December 15 midnight, the weather models have indicated. 

The severe storm arriving at a speed of 80-90 kmph will make a harsh landfall on Monday around Ongole, Machilipatnam and Kakinada of AP, with a difference of 100 km north or south.

 

The storm will bring along extremely heavy rainfall across all districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and light to moderate rain over Telangana. The travel path of Phethai is currently in a north-west direction from its origin and states of AP, TS and Tamil Nadu fall in its belt. The untimely rainfall of diverse intensity is expected to lash both the Telugu states from December 15 to December 17.

On Friday, the depression was travelling at a speed of 18 kmph and was moving north-westwards. Since weather conditions are favouring it, the depression will mature into a storm on Saturday evening and turn severe by Sunday, December 16. The landfall is expected on Monday early evening covering Ongole to Kakinada.

“After its landfall, Phethai will turn north-eastward due to the upper-level strong easterly winds. It will then weaken over eastern India. Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for TS and AP from Saturday to Monday. Eastern India will also see heavy rain and windy conditions from Sunday to Tuesday. The depression will bring cooler conditions over southern and eastern India. Therefore temperatures may go down over southern India until Monday and over eastern India until Wednesday,” said Chief Meteorologist, Skymet, Mahesh Palawat.

Tags: cyclone phethai, storm, heavy rainfall
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




