Nation, Current Affairs

Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight grounded in Mumbai after bomb threat: report

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2018, 10:56 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2018, 10:56 am IST
A woman travelling to Delhi on Go Air flight approached IndiGo check-in counter and informed there was bomb in IndiGo's 6E 3612 flight.
The IndiGo aircraft was taken to isolated bay for secondary ladder point check after Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) found threat as 'specific'. Later, security agencies declared the plane 'safe'. (Representational Image)
 The IndiGo aircraft was taken to isolated bay for secondary ladder point check after Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) found threat as 'specific'. Later, security agencies declared the plane 'safe'. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Lucknow via Delhi was grounded on Saturday after a bomb threat call, airport sources said.

The aircraft was taken to an isolated bay for a secondary ladder point check after a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) found the threat as “specific”, the sources said.

 

Later, security agencies declared the plane "safe", they said.

Repeated attempts for IndiGo's reaction on the development did not fructify. The flight was scheduled to depart at 6.05 am. It was immediately not clear as to how many passengers were on board.

“A woman passenger travelling to Delhi on Go Air flight G8 329 approached an IndiGo check-in counter at T1 and informed that there was a bomb in IndiGo's flight 6E 3612 (operating on Mumbai – Delhi/Lucknow route),” an airport source said.

The woman passenger also showed photographs of a few people and claimed that they were a "threat” to the nation, the source said. Thereafter, CISF personnel took her to the airport police station for questioning.

“A BTAC was convened in CISF Assistant Commander's office which declared the threat a specific one,” the source added.

...
Tags: indigo, bomb threat, mumbai-lucknow indigo flight
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




