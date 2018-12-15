Kozhikode: Bomb hurled at office of CPM local secretary

Kozhikode: A bomb was hurled at the office of CPM local secretary at Purameri near Vadakara in the wee hours of Friday. The LIC office of K.T.K Balakrishnan, who was also the CPM local secretary, has been damaged in the bomb attack.

The CPM local committee office is close to the attacked building. According to Nadapuram police, the neighbours have told that they heard the sound of a motorbike soon after the incident which took place around 12.30 am. The police reached the spot and inspected the building.

Tension has been prevailing in the area after the attack on CPM district secretary P. Mohanan’s son and daughter-in-law at Kuttiady on a BJP hartal day. A slew of attacks between BJP and CPM occurred in the area after that. Police in Purameri, Valayam, Kuttiady areas are on high alert.