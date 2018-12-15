search on deccanchronicle.com
Kamal Nath to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM on Monday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Dec 15, 2018, 12:31 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2018, 12:31 am IST
Sources said Mr Nath would be sworn-in along with 15 ministers of his government on the day.
Bhopal: The chief minister designate of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath is set to take oath on December 17. MP governor Anandiben Patel on Friday invited him to form government after he presented the resolution by Congress Legislature Party electing him as leader.

Two BSP MLAs, one SP legislator and a couple of independents who have extended support to his minority government may also be inducted in his ministry, sources indicated.

Besides Mr Gandhi, BSP supremo Mayawati, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal were expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Tags: kamal nath, take oath, anandiben patel
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




