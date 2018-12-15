search on deccanchronicle.com
It's illegal here: Nepal bans use of Indian currency notes above Rs 100

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2018, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 15, 2018, 12:25 pm IST
The decision can affect Nepalese labourers working in India as well as Indian tourists visiting Nepal.
People have been using new Indian currency notes in the Nepali market for nearly two years. (Photo: File)
Kathmandu/New Delhi: The Nepal government has banned the use of Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations, according to a media report.

The government has asked people to refrain from keeping or carrying Indian bank notes higher than Rs 100 denomination as it has not legalised them, The Kathmandu Post quoted Minister for Information and Communications Gokul Prasad Baskota as saying.

 

The Indian government introduced notes of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations after demonetisation in 2016.

People have been using new Indian currency notes in the Nepali market for nearly two years.

