Hyderabad breaks 100-year-old record of highest rainfall received in December

Hyderabad: Hyderabad broke its 100-year –old record of highest rainfall received for the month of December, by registering an average of 46.6 mm (4.6 cm ) rainfall on Thursday night. The last, when the city receive heavy rainfall in December — 1918 where it recorded 44.5 mm rain.

Extremely heavy spells of short intervals lashed the city on Friday night which continues to the wee hours in certain localities. Kamkole, Bollaram, Bachpalle, Pashmylaram, Moinabad. Nandigama, Malkajgiri recorded rain above 5 cm.

In the twin cities, areas like Banjara hills, Secunderabad, Marredpally, Kapra, Balanagar, Gachibowli and Serilingampally received the highest.

The day temperatures dropped by 5-6 degrees, the mercury level recorded on Friday was 23.8 degrees, while chill winds prevailed over the city. The sun rays was unnoticeable. The city will witness a mainly clear sky on Saturday, but rains will begin on Saturday and will continue till Tuesday.