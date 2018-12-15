search on deccanchronicle.com
Ahead of rural polls, KT Rama Rao made TRS working president

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Dec 15, 2018, 12:13 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2018, 12:16 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao appointed his son and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao as the TRS’s working president.
TRS supporters welcome Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s son K.T Rama Rao who was appointed as the party’s working president at TRS Bhavan on Friday. (DC)
Hyderabad: In a significant development in the ruling TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao appointed his son and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao as the TRS’s working president. He will assume charge on Monday.

Party leaders said Mr Rama Rao’s new appointment made sense in view of the decision of the Chief Minister to concentrate more on national politics.  The Chief Minister wants to implement the TRS government’s promise to complete all pending irrigation projects during his second term, and also implement the welfare schemes he has promised. So he entrust the responsibility of overseeing this on his son, party sources said. 

 

Mr Rama Rao’s responsibilities will also include expansion of party membership, constructing party offices in all districts and developing a strong party.

Mr Rama Rao proved his abilities during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, with the TRS winning 99 wards in Greater Hyderabad. He was in charge of the recently concluded state elections and ensured the opposition got a bloodied nose.

Several party leaders including senior party leader, T Harish Rao, welcomed the appointment and congratulated Mr Rama Rao. Mr Rama Rao said he "humbly accepts the responsibility as working president conferred on me by our president."

He also tweeted that he would "serve to the best of my abilities to strengthen the confidence shown by people in the leadership of KCR Garu."

As working president he will look after the day to day affairs of the party which include strengthening the party at grassroots level by touring the state and holding periodic meetings with party cadres and leaders.

K Chandrashekar Rao as chief minister will still call the shots, though. He alone has the power to choose ministers and issue party tickets and in policy matters. KTR requires his approval for any programme he may want to implement.

Tags: trs, k. chandrasekhar rao, k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


