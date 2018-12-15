search on deccanchronicle.com
2 arrested for prasad poisoning in Karnataka that killed 11 people

ANI
Published Dec 15, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Karnataka government has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased.
District in-charge minister Puttaranga Shetty said the police are investigating the case and action will be taken against the culprits. (Photo: ANI)
 District in-charge minister Puttaranga Shetty said the police are investigating the case and action will be taken against the culprits.

Chamarajanagar: District in-charge minister Puttaranga Shetty on Saturday said two people have been arrested in connection with the food-poisoning incident that took place on Friday morning after devotees consumed 'prasad' distributed at the Maramma temple in Chamarajanagar district.

Shetty, who visited a hospital where those affected are undergoing treatment, said the police are investigating the case and action will be taken against the culprits.

 

"Whoever may be the culprit, action will be taken against them. Police investigating the case and already arrested two persons. There was some dispute between 2 groups. I think something has happened," he told ANI.

Also Read: 6 dead, 75 hospitalised after eating prasad in Karnataka's Chamrajnagar

Meanwhile, the state government has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased while the expenses incurred on account of treatment will be taken care of by the state government.

Shetty said a total of 47 people are being shifted to Care Hospital, 17 are in JSS Hospital while the others are in admitted in different Mysuru hospitals. "Around 91 patients have been shifted from Chamarajnagar to Mysuru," he added.

As many as 11 people lost their lives while more than 50 others were hospitalised after consuming 'prasad' at the Maramma temple.

Sharing details of the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy informed that Principal Secretary and Commissioner has instructed district health officials of Mandya and Mysuru to provide all possible help to health administration in Chamrajnagar.

