Nation Current Affairs 15 Nov 2021 TS cops beef up secu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS cops beef up security on state borders

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 15, 2021, 2:25 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2021, 2:25 am IST
The Telangana police conducted vehicle checking on the border areas on Sunday
Sources said the Maoists had obtained high-end weapons that were normally not given to central forces which participated in combing operations at several places of Maoist affected places. Representational Image. (PTI)
 Sources said the Maoists had obtained high-end weapons that were normally not given to central forces which participated in combing operations at several places of Maoist affected places. Representational Image. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have beefed up security along Maharashtra border following the Saturday encounter on a hillock in Gadchiroli in which 26 Maoists were gunned down and several high-end weapons were seized.

The Telangana police conducted vehicle checking on the border areas on Sunday. An internal alert was passed to the unit officers to be vigilant by increasing security at prestigious dams and irrigation projects as precautionary measures.

 

Senior officials of Telangana intelligence and special intelligence (SIB) teams are closely monitoring the situation taking place in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. Sources said exchange of fire in Gadchiroli was the highest gun battle between Maoists and armed forces after the Ramaguda incident on the Andhra-Odisha border that took place in 2016. In the Ramaguda encounter, as many as 31 Maoists including central committee members and Munna, son of slain Maoist leader Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna were killed.

For the first time, the banned CPI (Maoist) party cadre used highly sophisticated weapons including under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), a single shot grenade launcher and INSAS, known as Indian Small Arms System, that are generally operated by the Indian Army personnel in combating terrorists. The armed forces display such weapons only on Republic Day celebrations at their camps.

 

The forces have found as many as 12 highly sophisticated weapons that were used by the Maoists. Sources said the Maoists had obtained high-end weapons that were normally not given to central forces which participated in combing operations at several places of Maoist affected places.

...
Tags: cpi (maoist), telangana police, maoist affected places
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 15 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Southern Zonal Council meeting was chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah at the temple town of Tirupati. (DC Image)

Jagan Mohan suggests plan to share river water among states

S-400 air defence missile system (ANI file photo)

Russia starts delivery of S-400 air defence missile systems to India

Claiming that the Centre was able to achieve the distinction of administering 111 crore vaccine doses as of Sunday during the Covid-19 pandemic, Shah stated that this was a big achievement and an example of cooperative federalism. (DC Image)

India's growth minus South is unimaginable, says Amit Shah

DMHO Dr Leelaprasad said 11 of the affected were discharged and the rest continued under treatment in the hospitals. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

23 tribals hospitalised after woman’s death due to food poisoning in Vizag agency



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi says Karnataka Bitcoin scam big but cover-up much bigger

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM hints at renaming Azamgarh to Aryamgarh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rains lash Kerala, red alert declared in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur by IMD

Thunderstorms coupled with lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places in the state till November 16, according to IMD. (Photo by arrangemement)

Colonel, wife, son, 4 jawans killed in terror ambush in Manipur

In this photo is seen Colonel Viplav Tripathi and his wife. Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife and son, were killed in an ambush by militants at Sehkan village in Manipur's Churachandpur district, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (PTI)

Centre allows Telangana to borrow more, not Andhra Pradesh

A state needs to achieve at least 15 per cent of the target by first quarter, 45 per cent by the second quarter, 70 per cent by the third quarter and the remaining balance by March 2022. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->