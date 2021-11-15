Nation Current Affairs 15 Nov 2021 SC cracks whip on De ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC cracks whip on Delhi's air emergency as crisis worsens

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published Nov 15, 2021, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Nov 16, 2021, 7:29 am IST
The top court also asked the state governments of Punjab and Haryana to pursue the farmers for two weeks not to do stubble burning
Commuters drive along a road amid heavy smog conditions in New Delhi on November 11, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)
 Commuters drive along a road amid heavy smog conditions in New Delhi on November 11, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday directed the Centre to convene on Tuesday a meeting of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, to decide on what “emergency steps can be taken to effectively control” the worsening air pollution in the national capital by focusing on vehicular traffic, including heavy vehicles, road dust, construction and industrial activities and the operation of thermal power plants.

Ordering the convening of the nodal body to decide on the emergency concrete steps that can be taken to considerably improve air quality in the national capital, Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, heading a special bench that also comprised Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant, directed the Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to persuade their farmers to hold their hand on stubble burning, while making it clear that it was not seeking any punitive action.

 

“We are not to punish the farmers, but to persuade them to hold their hands for one week”, CJI Ramana said. Passing the order, an apparently irritated over the state of affairs where the court had to direct what the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas had to do to deal with the emergency situation, CJI Ramana said: “You don’t do it. When we do it, you talk of judicial overreach. We have to fix the agenda of the commission as to what they need to do.”

Directing posting of the matter on Wednesday (November 17) as the first matter, the court observed that despite the “marathon meeting” of the nodal body on Sunday, the court said what was before it was long-term measures and nothing to instantly deal with the emergency situation.

 

As solicitor-general Tushar Mehta listed the steps that would be taken to deal with the situation, including deployment of road cleaning machines, Justice Surya Kant asked “what drastic measures have to be taken” to deal with the situation, and also asked how many road cleaning machines were available.

“How many road cleaning machines are there? How much do they cost? Can the states state governments afford them? Are they available (in the market on demand)? What will happen to daily wage earners (currently engaged in road cleaning)?”, asked Justice Surya Kant.

 

Referring to the Delhi government’s decision to close schools and asking its staff to work from home to reduce vehicular traffic on the roads, Chief Justice Ramana wondered if the same could be extended to the Central government staff living in the NCR adjoining Delhi.

When in the course of the hearing it emerged that farm fires and stubble burning contributed only four per cent to the pollution in Delhi and the major contributory factors were vehicles, dust, construction, industrial activity and thermal power plants, Justice Chandrachud said: “Now the cat is out of the bag, farm fires and stubble burning contribute four per cent to pollution.” He then asked: “What are the steps being taken to target the other factors to reduce pollution?”

 

At the start of the hearing, as senior lawyer Vikas Singh told the court that the extent of stubble burning in Punjab was being understated and no action was being taken against farmers due to electoral and political considerations as Punjab was headed for Assembly polls, CJI Ramana said: “We have nothing to do with politics. We want to bring down pollution. We are not concerned with elections and politics.” The CJI noted that at the last hearing on November 13, the court had said that no political colouring of the pollution issue should be done.

 

CJI Ramana wondered if the senior lawyer was in favour of punishing the farmers as Mr Vikas Singh, appearing for petitioner Aditya Dubey, persisted and said the Government of India had made a wrong statement in court on Monday on stubble burning as the high-powered meeting on Sunday night recorded that stubble burning even now was responsible for 35-40 percent of Delhi’s air pollution.

As Mr Vikas Singh advocated an “independent agency” to monitor the air quality in Delhi, Justice Chandrachud, referring to the 53-page affidavit filed by the Union of India on November 13, said: “We have to build up our way through those steps (suggested by the Union of India), we can’t conjure new situations. We need to show the results on the ground.”

 

...
Tags: delhi pollution, delhi air pollution, air quality index (aqi), delhi lockdown
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 16 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Ready to impose complete lockdown in Delhi to control air pollution: AAP govt to SC
Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category
Delhi's air quality improves slightly, moves to 'very poor' from 'severe'

Latest From Nation

When the court questioned the varsity whether it was willing to conduct a second supplementary exam as a one-time measure because the pandemic crippled all spheres of life, the university said it had to obtain NMC permission. (PTI)

HC reserves orders on MBBS students’ plea

Each lorry has a fuel tank with a capacity of 400 litres. (DC Image)

Highway robbers steal fuel from parked trucks

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy (DC)

Congress to take call on contesting MLC polls today

While the overall mood is to continue being cautious about going back to normal, there is increasing demand for companies to improve the work environment in offices. Representational Image. (DC Image)

IT firms in two minds over work from office



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to take up Rs 20,000 crore US Predator drones acquisition case on Monday

Once approved, all the three services would be getting 10 drones each which would be used for surveillance as well striking targets when required. (Representative Image: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi says Karnataka Bitcoin scam big but cover-up much bigger

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Manipur ambush was in retaliation: Terrorists

Manipur CM N Biren Singh· paid floral tributes to the gallant soldiers who had martyred in a horrifying ambush attack. (PTI)

Kerala rains: Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers for 'help in every way possible'

Rahul Gandhi (ANI file image)

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The air quality index of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida stood at 328, 340, 326 and 328 respectively at 9.05 am. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->