Nation Current Affairs 15 Nov 2021 ISRO case: Kerala HC ...
Nation, Current Affairs

ISRO case: Kerala HC dismisses plea claiming Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2021, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2021, 12:11 pm IST
Former Kerala Police officer S Vijayan had alleged that Narayanan influenced the CBI probe by entering into land deals worth crores
Kerala High Court (PTI)
 Kerala High Court (PTI)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the plea of a former police officer, accused of falsely implicating Nambi Narayanan in a spying case in 1994, who had alleged that the ex-ISRO scientist influenced the CBI probe against him back then.

Former Kerala Police officer S Vijayan had alleged that Narayanan influenced the CBI probe by entering into land deals worth crores with the then investigating officials of the agency.

 

Justice R Narayana Pisharadi dismissed Vijayan's plea. The detailed order is awaited.

Vijayan, along with 17 other former Kerala police and IB officials, is facing a CBI probe for allegedly falsely implicating Narayanan and some others in the 1994 spying case.

Vijayan had argued before the high court that he had placed before the trial court encumbrance certificates of several acres of land in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu which show Narayanan or his son as power of attorney holders.

These lands were sold to the CBI officials, Vijayan had alleged and contended that this material was sufficient for the trial court to order an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the scientist and the agency officials.

 

The high court, however, had said that encumbrance certificates do not prove sale of land and asked Vijayan to show the actual sale deeds.

The high court had also said that sanction to prosecute would also be required for the trial court to order an investigation.

Vijayan and three others were granted anticipatory bail by the high court in August in the CBI's conspiracy case against them.

Besides the four, 14 others are named as accused in the case for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and fabrication of evidence in connection with the arrest and detention of Narayanan in the espionage case.

 

Besides Narayanan, two Maldivian women -- Mariyam Rasheeda and Fouziyya Hassan -- were also arrested and detained in the case. The two women were jailed for over three years before being released.

The two Maldives nationals recently moved the CBI requesting it to place before the Supreme Court their claim for damages of Rs 2 crore from each of the 18 officers who are arrayed as accused in the conspiracy case being probed by the agency.

The women have urged the agency to place their claim for damages before the apex court when it hears CBI's appeal against the Kerala High Court order granting anticipatory bail to the four accused - a former DGP of Gujarat, two former police officers of Kerala, and a retired intelligence official - in the conspiracy case being probed by the agency.

 

The agency, in its appeal, has sought cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the four accused by the high court on August 13. PTI HMP

...
Tags: isro spy case, scientist nambi narayanan, 1994 spying case, prevention of corruption act
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

The district administration has already alerted the people living in low-lying areas and also on the banks of the river to move to safer locations. (Photo:DC)

Entire inflow into Stanley reservoir being discharged after heavy rains

Police said 27-year old Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife at around 9 AM when he was taking her to her place of work. (Representational image)

RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, directed the concerned secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab and Delhi to attend the meeting to make their submissions before the committee formed by it. (PTI Photo)

SC directs Centre to hold emergency meeting to control air pollution

The apex court had also expressed concern that schools in the city have opened and children are being exposed to severe pollution conditions. (PTI Photo)

Ready to impose complete lockdown in Delhi to control air pollution: AAP govt to SC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ready to impose complete lockdown in Delhi to control air pollution: AAP govt to SC

The apex court had also expressed concern that schools in the city have opened and children are being exposed to severe pollution conditions. (PTI Photo)

India to take up Rs 20,000 crore US Predator drones acquisition case on Monday

Once approved, all the three services would be getting 10 drones each which would be used for surveillance as well striking targets when required. (Representative Image: ANI)

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The air quality index of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida stood at 328, 340, 326 and 328 respectively at 9.05 am. (PTI Photo)

Russia starts delivery of S-400 air defence missile systems to India

S-400 air defence missile system (ANI file photo)

Rahul Gandhi says Karnataka Bitcoin scam big but cover-up much bigger

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->