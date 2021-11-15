Nation Current Affairs 15 Nov 2021 India records 10,229 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 10,229 fresh Covid infections; active cases decline to 1,34,096

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2021, 10:24 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2021, 10:24 am IST
The active cases have declined to 1,34, 096 comprising 0.39 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station, in Mumbai. (PTI)
  A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for the COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station, in Mumbai. (PTI)

New Delhi: India's Covid tally rose to 3,44,47,536 with 10,229 more people testing positive for coronavirus, while the active cases have declined to 1,34,096, the lowest in 523 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.

The death toll reached 4,63,655 after 125 new fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 38 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 141 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 1,34, 096 comprising 0.39 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

A decrease of 1,822 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.12 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 42 days.

 

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.99 per cent. It has been below 2 per cent for the last 52 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,38,49,785, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 112.34 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India had crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 125 new fatalities include 65 from Kerala and 18 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,63,655 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,40,583 from Maharashtra, 38,145 from Karnataka, 36,284 from Tamil Nadu, 35,750 from Kerala, 25,094 from Delhi, 22,909 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,314 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

 

...
Tags: covid update, covid update india, coronavirus cases, covid active cases
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The apex court had also expressed concern that schools in the city have opened and children are being exposed to severe pollution conditions. (PTI Photo)

Ready to impose complete lockdown in Delhi to control air pollution: AAP govt to SC

Rahul Gandhi (ANI file image)

Kerala rains: Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers for 'help in every way possible'

Once approved, all the three services would be getting 10 drones each which would be used for surveillance as well striking targets when required. (Representative Image: ANI)

India to take up Rs 20,000 crore US Predator drones acquisition case on Monday

The air quality index of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida stood at 328, 340, 326 and 328 respectively at 9.05 am. (PTI Photo)

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Russia starts delivery of S-400 air defence missile systems to India

S-400 air defence missile system (ANI file photo)

Rahul Gandhi says Karnataka Bitcoin scam big but cover-up much bigger

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Manipur ambush was in retaliation: Terrorists

Manipur CM N Biren Singh· paid floral tributes to the gallant soldiers who had martyred in a horrifying ambush attack. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM hints at renaming Azamgarh to Aryamgarh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rains lash Kerala, red alert declared in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur by IMD

Thunderstorms coupled with lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places in the state till November 16, according to IMD. (Photo by arrangemement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->