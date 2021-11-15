Entire inflow into Stanley reservoir being discharged after heavy rains

The district administration has already alerted the people living in low-lying areas and also on the banks of the river to move to safer locations. (Photo:DC)

Coimbatore: The entire inflow of 40,000 cusecs into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur in neighbouring Salem district is being released considering the safety of the dam, as the water level touched 120.10 feet on Monday.

With heavy rains being reported in the catchment areas of the Cauvery river in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, inflow increased from 33,000 cusecs in the early hours to 40,000 cusecs by around 10 AM, official sources said.

The district administration has already alerted the people living in low-lying areas and also on the banks of the river to move to safer locations.

The dam level touched its full capacity of 120 feet on Saturday morning, the 41st time in its history of 88 years.