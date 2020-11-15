The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 15 Nov 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana's new COVID-19 cases fall below 700 for the first time this month

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2020, 11:21 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2020, 11:21 am IST
As many as 21,264 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure of specimens examined to 48.74 lakh
Indians wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to offer prayers at Bhagyalaxmi temple near Charminar ahead of Diwali, in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Health officials have warned about the potential for the coronavirus to spread during the upcoming religious festival season, which is marked by huge gatherings in temples and shopping districts. (AP)
Hyderabad: Fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana touched its lowest in recent times with 661 infections taking the tally to 2.57 lakh, the state government said on Sunday.

Three deaths during the last 24 hours ending at 8 pm on Saturday pushed the toll to 1,404 and the case fatality rate stood at 0.54 per cent against 1.5 per cent at the national level, a bulletin said.

 

There were 15,425 active cases in the state.

For the first time this month, the fresh cases fell below the 700 mark with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounting for the maximum of 167, followed by Rangareddy 57 and Medchal Malkajgiri 45.

As many as 21,264 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure of specimens examined to 48.74 lakh, the bulletin said.

The samples tested per million population was about 1.31 lakh.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 93.46 per cent, while it was 93.1 per cent in the country, it added.

 

...
Tags: telangana coronavirus, telangana covid-19 status
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


