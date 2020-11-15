The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 15 Nov 2020 Six drown in two sep ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Six drown in two separate incidents amid Diwali celebrations in Telangana

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2020, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2020, 2:17 pm IST
Four youngsters drowned in Godavari River in Mulugu district while two teenagers drowned in Nizamsagar Dam in Kamareddy district
A deepavali day outing ended on a tragic note for two groups of youngsters as six of them drowned in separate incidents in Telangana, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)
  A deepavali day outing ended on a tragic note for two groups of youngsters as six of them drowned in separate incidents in Telangana, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A deepavali day outing ended on a tragic note for two groups of youngsters as six of them drowned in separate incidents in Telangana, police said on Sunday.

Four men, in the age group of 19-20, drowned in Godavari River in Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district while two teenagers met a with watery grave in Nizamsagar Dam in Kamareddy district on Saturday, they said.

 

In the first mishap, a total of 16 people had gone to the Godavari river bank and four of them had entered the waters for swimming and drowned.

Two bodies were fished out on Saturday while that of two others on Sunday, police said.

In the other incident, five people visited the Nizamsagar dam and two of them went near a flood gate to bathe. The two, both aged 19, slipped and fell into deep waters, a police official said.

One body was retrieved on Saturday while another on Sunday morning, the official added.

...
Tags: telangana drowning, diwali outing
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh map

Reorganisation of districts in AP turning out to be a ticklish job

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

Manipur CM Biren Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi after a meeting, in Patna. (PTI)

Who is more likely to be deputy CM in Bihar?

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United National President Nitish Kumar receives greetings from his supporters at the party office, in Patna. (PTI)

Nitish Kumar unanimously elected NDA leader, set to take oath as Bihar CM tomorrow



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Final, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 60 Final, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs SUN Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 59 Qualifier 2, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi's air quality expected to deteriorate further post-Diwali

A man walks along the Rajpath street near India Gate amid smoggy conditions a day after Diwali in New Delhi on November 15, 2020. (AFP)

WHO to set up centre for traditional medicine in India

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (via AP)

China's Global Times calls media reports of 'border disengagement plan' inaccurate

Representational image

PM Modi unveils life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda in Left citadel JNU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering after virtually unveiling the statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU campus, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami gets interim bail from Supreme Court

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham