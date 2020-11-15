Six drown in two separate incidents amid Diwali celebrations in Telangana

A deepavali day outing ended on a tragic note for two groups of youngsters as six of them drowned in separate incidents in Telangana, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A deepavali day outing ended on a tragic note for two groups of youngsters as six of them drowned in separate incidents in Telangana, police said on Sunday.

Four men, in the age group of 19-20, drowned in Godavari River in Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district while two teenagers met a with watery grave in Nizamsagar Dam in Kamareddy district on Saturday, they said.

In the first mishap, a total of 16 people had gone to the Godavari river bank and four of them had entered the waters for swimming and drowned.

Two bodies were fished out on Saturday while that of two others on Sunday, police said.

In the other incident, five people visited the Nizamsagar dam and two of them went near a flood gate to bathe. The two, both aged 19, slipped and fell into deep waters, a police official said.

One body was retrieved on Saturday while another on Sunday morning, the official added.