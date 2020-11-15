The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 15 Nov 2020 Karnataka adds 1,565 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka adds 1,565 new COVID-19 cases, half of it in Bengaluru

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2020, 10:24 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2020, 10:24 pm IST
The state continued to show a sharp decline in the new cases and fatalities from over 10,700 cases and above 200 deaths a day two months ago
A volunteer distributes face mask at the church street, which is closed for motor vehicles during the Clean Air Street initiative on weekends, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (PTI)
 A volunteer distributes face mask at the church street, which is closed for motor vehicles during the Clean Air Street initiative on weekends, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (PTI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 1,565 fresh COVID-19 cases as the overall tally reached 8,61,647 while 21 deaths pushed the toll to 1,529, the Health department said on Sunday.

The state continued to show a sharp decline in the COVID-19 cases and fatalities from over 10,700 cases and above 200 deaths a day two months ago to a mere 1,500-odd cases and 21 deaths now.

 

According to the Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, the COVID-19 recovery and mortality rates were 95.50 per cent and 1.33 per cent respectively.

The total infections comprise 8,22,953 discharges cumulatively including 2,363 on Sunday and 27,146 active cases including 746 in ICUs, a bulletin issued by the department said.

More than 50 per cent of the infections in the state were contributed by Bengaluru with 840 cases whereas there were six deaths in the city.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,57,280 infections, 4,003 deaths, 3,35,105 discharges, including 847 on Sunday, and 18,171 active cases.

 

Only Bengaluru showed the infections in three digits while the rest others were either in single digit or double digits.

There was a welcome trend of zero fatalities in 18 districts of the state including Kalaburagi where the first death due to coronavirus took place in the country.

According to the bulletin, 79 fresh infections were reported in Tumakuru, followed by 71 in Mysuru, 52 in Chitradurga, 47 in Belagavi, 46 in Mandya and 45 in Uttara Kannada.

Bagalkote, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere, Dharwad, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Raichur and Shivamogga were also among the districts where cases were reported.

 

The health bulletin showed that there were three deaths in Mysuru and two deaths each in Ballari and Dakshina Kannada.

One death each due to coronavirus was reported in Bagalkote, Davangere, Dharwad, Hassan, Haveri, Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura.

As many as 99,606 tests were done on Sunday including 82,531 using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 94.92 lakh, the department added.

...
Tags: karnataka coronavirus, covid-19 karnataka, bengaluru covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Patna:JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his officials residence, in Patna on Sunday,Nov.15,2020.( PTI Photo )

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar all set to take oath today; 2 deputy CMs likely too

Andhra Pradesh map

Reorganisation of districts in AP turning out to be a ticklish job

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

Manipur CM Biren Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi after a meeting, in Patna. (PTI)

Who is more likely to be deputy CM in Bihar?



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Final, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 60 Final, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs SUN Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 59 Qualifier 2, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manipur CM Biren Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (PTI)

Delhi's air quality expected to deteriorate further post-Diwali

A man walks along the Rajpath street near India Gate amid smoggy conditions a day after Diwali in New Delhi on November 15, 2020. (AFP)

WHO to set up centre for traditional medicine in India

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (via AP)

China's Global Times calls media reports of 'border disengagement plan' inaccurate

Representational image

PM Modi unveils life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda in Left citadel JNU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering after virtually unveiling the statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU campus, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham