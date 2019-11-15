Nation Current Affairs 15 Nov 2019 While workers commit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

While workers commit suicide due to sand crisis, Jagan behaves like Nero: Naidu

ANI
Published Nov 15, 2019, 9:51 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 9:51 am IST
At the protest, Naidu brought on stage a woman named Rashi, whose husband had allegedly committed suicide owing to the sand crisis.
"I had introduced the free sand policy in our rule, sand was abundantly available in the TDP rule. Today, there are hundreds of restrictions on purchasing sand,' he said. (Photo: File)
 "I had introduced the free sand policy in our rule, sand was abundantly available in the TDP rule. Today, there are hundreds of restrictions on purchasing sand,' he said. (Photo: File)

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday criticised the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government over the sand crisis in Andhra Pradesh by comparing him to the Roman tyrant Nero.

"I had introduced the free sand policy in our rule, sand was abundantly available in the TDP rule. Today, there are hundreds of restrictions on purchasing sand, this government was quick to bring a liquor policy but the sand policy has been delayed for months, which has led to an exorbitant increase in sand rates," Naidu said at the 'Sand-Deeksha' protest here.

 

"While workers in the state are committing suicide, Jagan is acting like Nero who played Fidel when Rome was burning. In our rule, the poor person could dig up sand, fill tractor and leave but he has to pay now. Just for transporting sand, a person has to pay Rs 375, why should one pay that amount?" Naidu further said.

The TDP chief was undertaking a 12-hour-long Deeksha to press for three demands -- reintroducing free sand policy, awarding Rs 25 lakhs ex-gratia to families of suicide victims and compensation of Rs 10,000 per month for every construction worker who has lost livelihood in the last 5 months.

At the protest, Naidu brought on stage a woman named Rashi, whose husband had allegedly committed suicide owing to the sand crisis.

In a video which Rashi's late husband, P Venkateswara Rao recorded before his suicide, he had confessed to being driven to take his life due to unemployment caused by the sand shortage.

While consoling the woman, who narrated her ordeals and the help provided by the TDP chief in the hour of crisis, Naidu urged his party workers to extend support to the families of other workers who had taken their lives and to set up a fund to give financial aid to those families.

Regarding reports of the TDP youth wing President having joined YSRCP, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh said he could make new leaders and it would not affect the party.

"I am not afraid if a leader goes. I can groom some more leaders. Our party workers are with us. I am least bothered of power. I was the longest-serving CM. I brought Anna canteens to provide quality food for the poor at less price, with dignity. Why did the state government close them?" he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, n chandrababu naidu, tdp, ysr congress, sand crisis
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

On Tuesday, Damle had allegedly removed the RSS flag and had taken it away while the members of the RSS and ABVP were practising yoga in a 'shakha' on the campus, Singh said. (Photo: Social Media)

Case registered against BHU official for removing RSS flag from campus

The Delhi government and pollution monitoring agencies will review the situation on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi's air quality remains in 'severe' zone, improvement likely from Friday

When asked about the prospects of government formation in Maharashtra Gadkari said that anything can happen as he drew parallels with cricket and politics. (Photo: File)

Anything can happen in cricket and politics, says Gadkari on Maharashtra logjam

' We need to understand the impact of this verdict and will seek legal opinions,

Committed to comply SC's decision on Sabarimala, but need more clarity: Kerala CM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. (Photo: thenypost)
 

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

Jyoti's main role would be to update the Government of Seychelles officials on the defence and military act. (Photo: File)
 

Here's how Sara Ali Khan gets inspired by her mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh.
 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Case registered against BHU official for removing RSS flag from campus

On Tuesday, Damle had allegedly removed the RSS flag and had taken it away while the members of the RSS and ABVP were practising yoga in a 'shakha' on the campus, Singh said. (Photo: Social Media)

Delhi's air quality remains in 'severe' zone, improvement likely from Friday

The Delhi government and pollution monitoring agencies will review the situation on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Anything can happen in cricket and politics, says Gadkari on Maharashtra logjam

When asked about the prospects of government formation in Maharashtra Gadkari said that anything can happen as he drew parallels with cricket and politics. (Photo: File)

Committed to comply SC's decision on Sabarimala, but need more clarity: Kerala CM

' We need to understand the impact of this verdict and will seek legal opinions,

'They seek to take India backward': Sonia Gandhi's scathing attack on Govt

On the 130th birth anniversary of the country's first prime minister, Gandhi called upon all to unite and speak up against the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham