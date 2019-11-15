RTC staff end merger talk

As the strike entered its 41st day on Thursday, the unions received news about three more employees — one dead, two in hospital.

Hyderabad: Worried by the rising death toll of striking employees, the joint action committee (JAC) of trade unions of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Thursday announced that it was stepping down from the main demand for the merger of the RTC with the state government. The JAC leaders announced that they were ready for the talks on the other 25 demands and were postponing their merger demand for time being.

As the strike entered its 41st day on Thursday, the unions received news about three more employees — one dead, two in hospital. The withdrawal was a response to these three developments — attempted suicide by M Ashok, a mechanic, working at RTC Thorrur depot in Mahabubabad district, by consuming pesticide and the death of Nagesh-war, 42, depot conductor, Narayankhed, and Sammaiah, conductor, working at Midhani depot, suffering a heart attack on Thursday – after which, the RTC JAC leaders held an emergency meeting with the opposition parties.

Following the meeting, Ashvatthama Reddy, convener, RTC JAC, announ-ced said that they were postponing the demand of merger of the corporation with the government. “We will postpone our demand for an immediate merger of RTC temporarily. But, the government should hold discussions on other 25 demands,” he said.

He said that government officials, MLAs, and ministers did not show any concern over the death of RTC employees or console their families.

“So far, 23 employees of RTC have died during the strike. The government should be held responsible for it,” he said.

He said that on Friday, RTC employees would carry out bike rallies across the state and on Saturday (November 16), the JAC leaders would sit on a hunger strike. Following that, for next two days, protests would be carried out in front of all bus depots. On November 19, a sadak bandh (stop the roads) programme would be organised from Hyderabad to Kodad.

The RTC leaders have met G. Kishan Reddy, Union minister of state (home affairs), and have given representation on the issues of RTC. The minister expressed his support for the strike and employees, said Ashvatthama Reddy.

He said that in another couple of days, the JAC leaders, along with families of the bereaved, would meet Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and give a representation.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Nageshwar, depot conductor, Narayankhed, 42, who was undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital from November 5, died. After Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced a deadline for striking employees to rejoin duties, Nagesh’s health deteriorated. He was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

In another incident on Thursday, M. Ashok, a mechanic at Thorrur depot, Mahabubabad district, consumed pesticide. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. His health condition is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, Sammaiah, a conductor working at Midhani depot, suffered a heart attack. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.