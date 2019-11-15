Post terror attacks on non-locals, J&K govt promises homes, security

'Round the clock security men will be deployed to ensure the safety of non-local workers in the Valley,' a source said. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: As most of the skilled and non-skilled labourers have left Jammu and Kashmir, following attacks on non-native workers, the Valley's developmental and agricultural work is now in limbo.

To overcome the problem, the Jammu and Kashmir government has now decided to provide non-locals with accommodation and security in the militancy-hit Union Territory.

“Round the clock security men will be deployed to ensure the safety of non-local workers in the Valley,” a source told the New Indian Express.

The Valley has reported several incidents of attacks by militants on non-native truck drivers and labourers after the Centre stripped the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir.

In October, terrorists killed five labourers from West Bengal and left one wounded in the Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, two truck drivers, one ferrying apple and another carrying milk for the Army, were killed and one was injured when militants fired at two trucks near Chitragam of Shopian.

The attack came days after a driver was killed by militants in the same district on October 14.

Since August 5, at least 11 non-local workers and traders have been killed by militants.

Government projects are facing a shortage of labourers. Around 1,800 projects, worth Rs 2,000 crore, are being affected due to shortage of workers. Most of these projects are on the verge of missing their deadlines. Non-native labourers constitute a major chunk of the workforce for government projects.