Maharashta formula: Sena to get full term CM, 1 Dy each from Cong, NCP?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 15, 2019, 10:56 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 11:01 am IST
On Tuesday, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra after Governor informed Centre that a stable govt couldn't be formed.
Mumbai: As the Shiv Sena-Congress- Nationalist Congress party alliance takes a final shape, a India Today report stated that the Shiv Sena will get a full-term chief minister in a prospective coalition government with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

According to sources, the Congress and the NCP will get to appoint one deputy chief minister each from their ranks. The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will get 14, 14, and 12 ministers, respectively.

 

The three parties' common minimum programme would focus on farmer and youth issues, and there's no mention of Hindutva-related issues.

On Tuesday, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra after the Governor informed the Centre that a stable government couldn't be formed.

In the Assembly polls held last month, the BJP won 105 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena (56), the NCP (54) and the Congress (48) in the 288-member House. Despite their alliance getting a majority, the BJP and the Shiv Sen parted ways following disagreement over seat-sharing with the Sena insisting on the chief minister's post.

 

