Nation Current Affairs 15 Nov 2019 India reject Pakista ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India reject Pakistan’s J&K, Ayodhya propaganda

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Nov 15, 2019, 7:19 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 7:19 am IST
Pakistan minister Shafqat Mahmood had alleged that it was contrary to the values of religious freedom, according to reports.
New Delhi also said Pakistan had raised the matter in “flagrant violation of Unesco’s constitution, ethos, mandate and practices.
 New Delhi also said Pakistan had raised the matter in “flagrant violation of Unesco’s constitution, ethos, mandate and practices.

New Delhi: After Pakistan attacked India over the recent Ayodhya verdict and the Kashmir issue at the 40th session of the general conference of the Unesco in the French capital Paris, India lashed out at Pakistan on Thursday, reminding the world where the perpetrator of the 9/11 attack in the US (Osama bin Laden) was found hiding. New Delhi also strongly hailed the Ayodhya verdict, saying it is “about the rule of law and equal respect for all faiths, concepts that are alien to Pakistan and its ethos”.

According to reports, Pakistan education minister Shafqat Mahmood criticised the Ayodhya verdict at the Unesco meet and had alleged that it was contrary to the values of religious freedom. In addition, Pakistan foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood had also called a meeting of envoys of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member-nations in Islamabad on Wednesday and had criticised the Ayodhya verdict in their presence.

 

“We condemn the unwarranted comments made by Pakistan ... (and) refute Pakistan’s juvenile propaganda to malign India through fabricated lies, full of deceit and deception. The (Indian Supreme Court’s) judgment (on the Ayodhya issue) is about the rule of law and equal respect for all faiths, concepts that are alien to Pakistan and its ethos. So, while Pakistan’s lack of comprehension is not surprising, their pathological compulsion to comment on our internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable,” India told the UN body.

On the issue of terrorism, New Delhi said, “Tragically, the reality facing us is that Pakistan is the world’s largest producer and exporter of this evil. Pakistan’s political approaches are rooted in terrorist violence and its global engagement is defined by the mainstreaming of terrorism as an instrument of statecraft.” New Delhi also said Pakistan had raised the matter in “flagrant violation of Unesco’s constitution, ethos, mandate and practices”.

“Ask yourself the following questions — in which country were the perpetrators of 9/11 (Osama bin Laden) and 26/11 terror attacks (Hafiz Saeed) discovered? Where were Osama bin Laden and (Taliban leader) Mullah Omar found? Which country is home to 130 UN designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by  UN as of today? The Army of which country massacred millions of its own citizens just because they spoke a different language (reference to the genocide in erstwhile east Pakistan in 1971)? The answers to these questions is Pakistan.”

“The Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh have always been, are, and shall always be an integral part of India and this includes the territory that is currently under the illegal and forcible occupation of Pakistan,” New Delhi said.

“We, the UNESCO and the global community certainly do not need Pakistan, this hub of global terrorism to be waxing eloquent on internal affairs of my country,” the Indian delegation said.

...
Tags: ayodhya verdict, india-pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

On the 130th birth anniversary of the country's first prime minister, Gandhi called upon all to unite and speak up against the

'They seek to take India backward': Sonia Gandhi's scathing attack on Govt

Reiterating that no one should play politics over such issues, Banerjee expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would keep his promise of assisting the state in the relief and rehabilitation efforts. (Photo: File)

Centre not providing funds due to West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

PM Narendra Modi with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (from left), Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro during the Brics summit at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo: AP)

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro to be chief guest for Republic Day

Sitaram Yechury

Will wait for final verdict: Sitaram Yechur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

Jyoti's main role would be to update the Government of Seychelles officials on the defence and military act. (Photo: File)
 

Here's how Sara Ali Khan gets inspired by her mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh.
 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaggery supplier fails to keep date with Sabarimala

A Maharashtra company that had taken the contract to supply jaggery has failed to deliver it forcing the Travancore Devaswom Board to depend on local purchases as the pilgrim season will begin on Saturday.

Thiruvananthapuram: Sangh feels this season would see no problems

K. P. Sasikala

Kerela govt cold on women entry

Sabarimala (Photo: File)

Will wait for final verdict: Sitaram Yechur

Sitaram Yechury

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro to be chief guest for Republic Day

PM Narendra Modi with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (from left), Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro during the Brics summit at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham