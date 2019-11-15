Nation Current Affairs 15 Nov 2019 World’s smalle ...
Nation, Current Affairs

World’s smallest mosque in Hyderabad inspires awe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MIR QUADIR ALI
Published Nov 15, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 1:53 am IST
Only five people can offer prayers at the same time in this minature marvel at MM Pahadi.
This is perhaps the only reason that very few people are aware that this masjid is the smallest mosque in the world.
 This is perhaps the only reason that very few people are aware that this masjid is the smallest mosque in the world.

Hyderabad: The thought that first comes to mind when one sights the Masjid Mir Mahmood Shah is how such a tiny structure can be so majestic, so awe-inspiring.

This is perhaps the only reason that very few people are aware that this masjid is the smallest mosque in the world.

 

Measuring just 9.2 ft x 12 ft, totalling just 110 sq. ft or 10.21 sq. mt, the Mir Mahmood Saheb masjid is named after the Sufi saint who came from Iraq during the rule of Abdullah Qutb Shah, in the 16th Century.

The masjid, built in stone with only one arch and two minarets, is so small, that not more than five people can offer prayer in it at the same time.

Compare this 110 sq ft edifice with the ‘Dhai Seedi Ki Masjid’ in Bhopal, the thus far undisputed claimant to the tag of the world smallest mosque, the Mir Mahmood  Saheb masjid is much tinier.

The Dhai Seedi Ki Masjid, which sits atop a bastion-cum-watchtower in the wall of the Fort of Fatehgarh, was built by Dost Mohammad Khan somewhere in the early 1700s.

Initially a makeshift mosque built for the guards to offer prayers, the Dhai Seedi Ki Masjid has been measured to be 16 sq. mt, smaller than the another “world’s smallest mosque” measuring 25 sq mt built in 2002 at Naberezhnye Chelny,  an industrial city in west-central Russia, in honour of those who fought Ivan the Terrible.

Overlooking the massive Mir Alam Tank, built on the edge of the hillock now called MM Pahadi or Mir Mahmood ki Pahadi. The Mir Mahmood hillock is at an elevation of 530 metres above sea level.  

The Golconda fort is at an elevation of 539 metres. Even with construction of multi-storeyed housing and office blocks, most of the hillock give a vantage point view of Golconda fort. Sadly, time is taking a toll on this majestically tiny Masjid Mir Mahmood Shah, with plants growing on its terrace and walls.

Hopefully, the authorities realise the tourism potential of this tiny marvel and take up repairs.

Incidentally, soldiers under a Muslim ruler used to build miniature mosques wherever they offered congregational prayers, if their halt was for a considerable amount of time.

One such mosque, measuring three ft in length and five ft in height and built of stone in typical Qutb Shahi style of architecture, delineated with arches and minars is located in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh.

This miniature mosque is believed to have been built during the early 16th Century when the coastal tracts of Andhra, including Kondapalli and other forts, were annexed by Sultan Quli of the Qutb Shahi dynasty in 1530 AD.

However, this miniature mosque cannot be considered for the ‘Smallest mosque’ tag since prayers are not offered inside the structure and also, namaaz is not offered five times a day in this masjid.

...
Tags: mosque, mir mahmood saheb masjid
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth will fill political vacuum, says Alagiri, as Kamal backs superstar

Krishna Reddy

Krishna Reddy helping land sharks: BJP

Senior operations manager of SWR Satish said scientific time- tabling and optimum utilisation of physical infrastructure at terminal stations, had helped it achieve faster rail travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru. The move is expected to benefit both daily commuters and tourists.

South Western Railway initiative: Reach Bengaluru half an hour early by train

MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Bharath Shetty celebrate as BJP wins Mangaluru City Corporation polls on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Nalin Kumar Kateel passes first test with flying colours



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

Jyoti's main role would be to update the Government of Seychelles officials on the defence and military act. (Photo: File)
 

Here's how Sara Ali Khan gets inspired by her mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh.
 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Scolded over phone, girl ends life

Parvathi (in green) mourns the death of her daughter Jayalakshmi, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Inauguration spree for KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Devotees welcome Supreme Court order

The Supreme Court

Hyderabad: Wakf board seeks data from all institutions

Wakf board

Groundwater level rises by 3 mts after spell of rainfall

The groundwater level now stands at 9.3 m below the ground as against 21.3 m in May. Krishnagiri recorded the lowest increase, by 0.7 m, said, officials.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham