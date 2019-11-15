Nation Current Affairs 15 Nov 2019 Delhi air pollution: ...
Delhi air pollution: SC summons chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Delhi

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2019, 3:36 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
The Centre also told the bench that it is examining feasibility of putting up smog towers to reduce pollution in Delhi.
The Delhi government told the top court that its odd-even scheme has helped in reducing pollution. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday summoned chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to know about steps taken by them to reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta said effective steps must be taken and 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi should be cleared of pollutants. The apex court questioned the Delhi government over granting exemptions, including to 2-and-3 wheelers, during its odd-even scheme and said that pollution level in Delhi is increasing in spite of the vehicle rotation scheme being in force.

 

It also expressed concern that despite reduction in stubble burning, pollution levels in Delhi are worse.

The Delhi government told the top court that its odd-even scheme has helped in reducing pollution and the "real culprit" behind the region's pollution is stubble burning.

The Centre also told the bench that it is examining feasibility of putting up smog towers to reduce pollution in Delhi.

 

Tags: supreme court, delhi air pollution
Location: India, Delhi


