Nation Current Affairs 15 Nov 2019 'CRPF is at for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'CRPF is at forefront in fight against terrorism': LS Speaker Om Birla

ANI
Published Nov 15, 2019, 11:12 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 11:12 am IST
He commended the Force for their discipline and commitment to duty.
Addressing the trainee officials Birla said that the CRPF is deployed in some of the most challenging operational environments such as Jammu and Kashmir, North East and Left Wing Extremism affected states. (Photo: File)
 Addressing the trainee officials Birla said that the CRPF is deployed in some of the most challenging operational environments such as Jammu and Kashmir, North East and Left Wing Extremism affected states. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The trainee officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) of 2018 batch, called on the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House on Thursday.

Addressing the trainee officials Birla said that the CRPF is deployed in some of the most challenging operational environments such as Jammu and Kashmir, North East and Left Wing Extremism affected states.

 

He commended the Force for their discipline and commitment to duty.

"The CRPF has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, as exemplified by the sacrifices of CRPF Jawans in Pulwama, earlier this year. Indian democracy is known all over the world for being the most transparent and impartial and that the CRPF plays an important role in the professional conduct of elections all through the year," said Birla.

Further saying that the internal security-related duties demand utmost professionalism and sensitivity, along with dedication and discipline.

At the end of the interaction, the assembled trainee officers thanked Speaker for his address and presented him with a memento.

Among the 43 trainee officers, five are women officers. They are currently undergoing fifty-two week-long training at the CRPF Academy situated in Gurugram, Haryana.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: crpf, om birla, lok sabha speaker
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

Maharashta formula: Sena to get full term CM, 1 Dy each from Cong, NCP?

While workers commit suicide due to sand crisis, Jagan behaves like Nero: Naidu

On Tuesday, Damle had allegedly removed the RSS flag and had taken it away while the members of the RSS and ABVP were practising yoga in a 'shakha' on the campus, Singh said. (Photo: Social Media)

Case registered against BHU official for removing RSS flag from campus

The Delhi government and pollution monitoring agencies will review the situation on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi's air quality remains in 'severe' zone, improvement likely from Friday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google's FreddieMeter analyses how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury

The system is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. (Photo: thenypost)
 

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

Jyoti's main role would be to update the Government of Seychelles officials on the defence and military act. (Photo: File)
 

Here's how Sara Ali Khan gets inspired by her mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh.
 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashta formula: Sena to get full term CM, 1 Dy each from Cong, NCP?

(Photo: File)

While workers commit suicide due to sand crisis, Jagan behaves like Nero: Naidu

Case registered against BHU official for removing RSS flag from campus

On Tuesday, Damle had allegedly removed the RSS flag and had taken it away while the members of the RSS and ABVP were practising yoga in a 'shakha' on the campus, Singh said. (Photo: Social Media)

Delhi's air quality remains in 'severe' zone, improvement likely from Friday

The Delhi government and pollution monitoring agencies will review the situation on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Anything can happen in cricket and politics, says Gadkari on Maharashtra logjam

When asked about the prospects of government formation in Maharashtra Gadkari said that anything can happen as he drew parallels with cricket and politics. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham